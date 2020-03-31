NFL to Fans on 2020 Season: 'We are Pretty Confident We'll Be Able to Go on Schedule'

With cases of COVID-19 spiking in several American cities, the NFL insisted to reporters on a teleconference Tuesday that they expect the 2020 season to be played as scheduled.

After a teleconference with owners that resulted in the approval of two additional playoffs teams starting this season, the league’s general counsel Jeff Pash said “all of our discussions, all of our focus, has been on a normal, traditional season starting on time, playing in front of fans in our regular stadiums.”

In his own teleconference with reporters Tuesday, Arizona Cardinals chairman and owner Michael Bidwill deferred questions about the season as well as plans for what might occur if, as expected there are no OTAs or minicamps, to the league.

Bidwill said, “I defer those questions to the league because they're going to be giving us guidance and consultation with the healthcare professionals.”

When asked about creating alternative plans, Pash said, “A lot of it will depend on what the medical and public health situation is. If the modeling is as we’ve been given to understand, we may not have to get very far down that road. If things take a different turn and different regulations are put in place, we’d have to address it in a more substantial way. For the time being, we are pretty confident we will be able to go on schedule.”

Here is the complete story on si.com: https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/03/31/nfl-insists-2020-season-will-go-on-as-scheduled