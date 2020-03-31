AllCardinals
NFL to Fans on 2020 Season: 'We are Pretty Confident We'll Be Able to Go on Schedule'

Howard Balzer

With cases of COVID-19 spiking in several American cities, the NFL insisted to reporters on a teleconference Tuesday that they expect the 2020 season to be played as scheduled.

After a teleconference with owners that resulted in the approval of two additional playoffs teams starting this season, the league’s general counsel Jeff Pash said “all of our discussions, all of our focus, has been on a normal, traditional season starting on time, playing in front of fans in our regular stadiums.”

In his own teleconference with reporters Tuesday, Arizona Cardinals chairman and owner Michael Bidwill deferred questions about the season as well as plans for what might occur if, as expected there are no OTAs or minicamps, to the league.

Bidwill said, “I defer those questions to the league because they're going to be giving us guidance and consultation with the healthcare professionals.”

When asked about creating alternative plans, Pash said, “A lot of it will depend on what the medical and public health situation is. If the modeling is as we’ve been given to understand, we may not have to get very far down that road. If things take a different turn and different regulations are put in place, we’d have to address it in a more substantial way. For the time being, we are pretty confident we will be able to go on schedule.”

Here is the complete story on si.com: https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/03/31/nfl-insists-2020-season-will-go-on-as-scheduled

Marcus Gilbert Cardinals Contract: The 'Real' Numbers

Contract details for Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, who was resigned in free agency

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Cardinals Experiencing Offseason Success Despite Coronavirus Setbacks

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic virtually halting the sports world at large, the NFL continued its pace through free agency. The Arizona Cardinals were one of the biggest beneficiaries based on the moves they made during the ongoing window.

Mason Kern

Extra Playoff Teams Gives Clubs Like Cardinals Hope

The NFL announced on Tuesday an increase in playoff teams starting this season with one more wildcard qualifier in each conference based on a vote between team owners.

Howard Balzer

Is Tua Tagovailoa This Year's Kyler Murray in NFL Draft?

NFL draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa has just made a medical breakthrough. According to Chris Cabott, president of Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, the firm which represents the QB, has cleared him ahead of the NFL draft. This news comes less than five months after he suffered a season-ending hip dislocation. He is expected to be a top 5 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Only time will tell if his recovery will drive his stock closer to the top spot.

Howard Balzer

NFL Draft: The Scouts' View of Iowa T Tristan Wirfs

The latest NFL Draft analysis of Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs by former NFL scout and resident analyst Marc Lillibridge.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals LB Chandler Jones Talks about His Coronavirus Contribution

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones contributed 150,000 meals to food banks in Arizona for relief efforts in response to coronavirus (COVID-19)

Howard Balzer

A Look at the Cardinals NFL Draft Targets and Team Needs

Mekhi Becton, Tristan Wirfs, Isaiah Simmons, Jeff Okudah. Who will the Arizona Cardinals select No. 8 overall in the NFL Draft

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

NFL Draft Top 12 Mock: Cardinals Select T Mekhi Becton

Former NFL scout Marc Lillibridge mocked the NFL Draft and the Arizona Cardinals selected Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton No. 8 overall.

Howard Balzer

Further Update for Cardinals Blood Drive: Two Hours Added; All Slots Filled

The Arizona Cardinals blood drive initiative at State Farm Stadium to provide relief for COVID-19 had two hours added. All slots have been filled.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Pledges $150,000 to Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund

In an effort to help his new community, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pledged a $150,000 donation to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund on Friday.

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55