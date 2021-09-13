Arizona Cardinals Milestones Chandler Jones, Kyler Murray

There aren’t many players in NFL history that have done what Chandler Jones and quarterback Kyler Murray did Sunday.

While the Cardinals 38-13 victory over Tennessee on Sunday was a consummate team effort, which is why head coach Kliff Kingsbury said afterward that everyone would receive a game ball, it was surely an afternoon where outside linebacker Chandler Jones and quarterback Kyler Murray shined.

Here are a few more nuggets highlighting the signature games they had:

Murray passed for 289 yards with a career-high four touchdowns and one interception for a 121.0 passer rating. He added a rushing touchdown, as well. Jones totaled a career-high five sacks with two forced fumbles.

That much we already knew. But, there is more.

Murray now has four career games with at least three touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown, which is tied with current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (four games) and Jack Kemp (four) for the most such games by a player in his first three seasons in NFL history.

Murray now has 16 rushing touchdowns in 33 games tying Jim Hart, who played 199 games, for the most by a quarterback in club history. Murray also tied Hart for having at least one passing touchdown and rushing touchdown in the same game. Each have done it 11 times.

Jones is the third player to record at least five sacks in a Week 1 game since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic. He joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas (six sacks in 1998) and Bill Gay (5.5 sacks in 1983). He is the sixth player to record at least five sacks and two forced fumbles in a single game since 2002.

Jones, who had two games (Weeks 7 and 16) with four sacks during the 2019 season, is the fourth player since 1982 with three career games with at least four sacks, joining Thomas (four games) and Hall of Famer Reggie White (three), as well as Leslie O’Neal (four).

Jones has a sack in all six season openers he's played for the Cardinals and also has 66 sacks in 70 games for the Cardinals.

It’s no wonder safety Budda Baker said of Jones, “I think it was epic. I think it was one for the ages.”