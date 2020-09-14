SI.com
'Best Thing': Cardinals Remain in Locker Room During Anthems

Howard Balzer

There were many different ways NFL players expressed themselves about ongoing issues with social justice during the opening games of the season; and the Cardinals were no different.

As a team, they decided to remain in the locker room for the playing of the national anthem and the Black hymnal "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which other teams also did.

Nose tackle and club player rep Corey Peters said, “We had a team meeting about it, just players only and we went through all of our options. We gave the floor to all the guys that wanted to speak. We discussed it and decided that the best thing for us to do as a team was just to stay in the locker room.”

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. added: “We came together as a team. We all talked, we all had our own opinions about everything that was going on. There's a lot of stuff going on in the world, but as a team, we've all got to be one. No individual, nothing like that. We came together, huddled up — just players — and we just had a conversation. Anyone that wanted to put their input, they put their input, but we came together, made that conclusion and we just stuck to it.”

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been very vocal about the issues encompassing the country and on the plane ride to the Bay Area Saturday, he wore a Colin Kaepernick jersey, which he also wore during his postgame press conference Sunday.

He was asked if he sees anything different with everything happening around the league and elsewhere.

Hopkins said, “It doesn't feel any different. What feels different is being in a city and the forest is burning and the clouds, the color there is right now. This world is going through some crazy times. Some very crazy times. But, my family, we’re from South Carolina, my ancestors are from South Carolina. Nothing really to me going on was a surprise. I'm just happy that I have a platform other than some of my siblings.

“Some of my family members that are incarcerated, for petty crimes, isn't just all of what's going on. But, 400 years of slavery; it's going to take a long time before everything comes back to where it should be.”

During training camp, Hopkins talked about finding the courage to speak out from “growing up in South Carolina, the deep south.”

“If you ever visited there, then you will know that you got to have courage to be around there and grow up in certain environments that aren't the friendliest to certain people," he added. "But, now that I'm in the NFL, I have a voice that people will listen to. I feel like I have a lot of good feedback, a lot of knowledge about certain situations from actually living them hands on and seeing stuff that a lot of people don't speak about, a lot of people don't see.

“But growing up in the south, man, that's given me a lot of courage because I have a lot of family members that are still back there in South Carolina, in Georgia, going through a lot of things that we're still protesting about. People see us as NFL players. Well, we have 20 to 100 family members that aren't where we are, that are living through situations daily that are unjust.”

That’s the perspective that those who criticize players can’t seem to understand. They characterize players as spoiled because they earn significant money. But they are not seen simply as people with families and children, who want what’s best for them all.

You know; liberty and justice for all. Seems I’ve reads those words somewhere before.

