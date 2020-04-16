Pat Tillman Remembered by GM Steve Keim; We All Should do the Same

The jersey Cardinals general manager Steve Keim wore during his Wednesday videoconference with the media was fitting. It honored a special man who gave his life for this country 16 years ago: Pat Tillman, No. 40.

Keim began with these remarks: “This is my 21st NFL Draft, and certainly the most unique, so today when I got up and we decided to talk about special teams with our scouts, I thought it was only fitting that I rocked one of my favorite jerseys: my old-school throwback Pat Tillman jersey, and really just to remind me and all of our scouts.

“You know, when you're looking at these players, particularly special teamers, it's not always about the bells and the whistles and the measurables and the height, weight and speed. It's a lot about the heart. And certainly, Pat Tillman was the guy who represented that and it's hard to believe it was just 22 years ago, I think, this Sunday he was the 226th pick, a compensatory pick. I know a lot of you are going to be in Pat's virtual run, I believe it's Saturday.”

Keim’s numbers were correct. Tillman was selected in the seventh round of the 1998 draft on April 19. However, I still recall the numbing feeling on the first day of the draft in 2004 on April 24, the day the world learned Tillman had died two days before in Afghanistan. We all found out later he had been killed by friendly fire.

I hadn’t covered Tillman but knew his agent, Frank Bauer, well. A few years earlier, when Tillman was a restricted free agent, he had a contract offer from the St. Louis Rams, but decided to remain loyal to the team that drafted him.

“Salt of the earth,” is how Bauer always referred to Tillman, and a conversation that day in 2004 reflected the despair in Bauer’s voice.

Keim referred to the Virtual Run Saturday, which is what the annual fundraiser will be this year for the Pat Tillman Foundation. It deserves everyone’s support.

Here is the relevant information and link:

“In this uncertain environment, the mission will go on. Pat’s Run 2020 is going virtual. We are prioritizing the health and safety of our runners, volunteers, and staff and are responding to guidance from health and governmental officials.

“On the morning of Saturday, April 18, instead of gathering to run the streets of Tempe, we encourage you to run 4.2 miles individually, wherever you are. Different streets. Same day. Same mission. This is a chance to show our strength in a challenging time, and a chance to get out of the house to run with our virtual community across Arizona and the country.

“Registered runners will still receive a Pat’s Run 2020 medal and a commemorative t-shirt. (Details on local and non-local medal/t-shirt fulfillment to come.) In the meantime, we want to see you running on Instagram, mapping on Strava, cheering for other runners and showing your passion for the Pat Tillman Foundation and the veterans and military spouses we all support. By joining us in this virtual run, you are supporting our community of more than 600 Tillman Scholars, making their transition to their second act of service in healthcare, business, law, policy, education, and the humanities. If you’re unable to run remotely with us, we’ve also created an option for you to donate your registration to the Pat Tillman Foundation.

“Commit to running individually on April 18 – in our Pat’s Run virtual community – or by donating to the foundation. With your support and the support of our partner community led by TEKsystems, the mission will go on.”

https://pattillmanfoundation.org/pats-run/