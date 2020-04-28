GM Steve Keim Ghosts Bucs' Jason Licht to Pick Isaiah Simmons

In the run-up to the draft this year, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim made clear his philosophy of trading down, especially in the first round. To be sure, it is the tenets that all general managers live by.

Keim said, “You have to look at the board, and (decide) if there are three or four names that you really, really like and you're not in love with one over the other. You have that opportunity to move back a number of spots, and it all works out where you move back three, and you’re in love with three. To be able to pick up another pick, as long as it meets the requirements on the trade chart, and you feel like you're getting better as an organization, I'm always up for making that trade.”

On the day of the first round of the draft, a case was made here for the Cardinals trading down from their eighth overall selection, believing they could still select a player from a group that would be high on their board while acquiring an additional pick or two.

Of course, teams usually won’t entertain a trade-down when they are sold on a certain player unless it’s only one spot because they know the team they are dealing with won’t take their guy.

That turned out to be the case on draft-day when Keim essentially ghosted one of his good friends in the business, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht, because he knew Isaiah Simmons wouldn’t be available at the 14th slot. Licht eventually did move up one spot to 13 with San Francisco and chose the last of the top tackles, Tristan Wirfs.

Licht told Peter King of nbcsports.com he had made about 30 calls during draft week to learn which teams would be willing to trade up or down. One of them was with Keim, but Licht knew as the draft progressed the Cardinals wouldn’t be dealing because Keim wouldn’t take his buddy’s call. Licht told King, “He’s one of my best friends, and he told me, ‘If you want to come up, gimme a call.’ Now he doesn’t answer.”

As Keim said after the draft, “The biggest thing is being prepared, having your board stacked the right way, trusting in it, and once your opportunity is up to pick, you go ahead and make the selection.”

We’ll never know what would have happened had Simmons been off the board, but Keim might have agreed to a deal unless he loved Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown significantly more than South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw and Brown, who went to Carolina at No. 7 to Carolina, was available. It would have been risky to move down six spots, hoping that one of the top tackles would still be available.

As Keim concluded, “Regardless of whether there were calls, and I did field some trade calls, this was a player that we were not going to pass on.”