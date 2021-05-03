Keim Likens Cardinals OLB Draftee Dimkeje to Markus Golden

The Cardinals have found an outside linebacker to grow behind edge rushers Chandler Jones, Devon Kennard and Markus Golden... Markus Golden. Well, not exactly, although general manager Steve Keim sees plenty of similarities between the Cardinals veteran and the potential in 6th-round 2021 draft pick Victor Dimukeje.

Dimukeje, from Duke, is a half-inch shorter than Golden and five pounds heavier. But Keim sees a comparable energy in their games.



"He reminds us a little bit of Markus Golden when you look at the way he plays the game," Keim said after the draft Saturday. "High motor, great intensity. Around 6-foot-2 but has really long arms, plays with great leverage and has some niftiness about him as a pass rusher."

His aggressive pursuit of the ball and the quarterback shows a resemblance to Golden, as do his active hands while rushing.

The Cardinals showed heavy interest in him during the draft process, as Dimukeje mentioned that he had "a lot" of conversations with them, including at his Pro Day.

He mentioned they talked about their defense, and he sees a fit in a 3-4 scheme with a lot of veterans. A a late-round pick behind longtime NFL starters, Dimukeje could compete to earn snaps in bull-rushing packages.

"His sack production has been good," Keim said. "He plays with a high motor. He's consistent, he's smart, he does all the right things. And that's, to me, what you look for in a guy who could potentially not only play on special teams, but play a certain role defensively."

At Duke, Dimukeje had 21.5 sacks in 49 career games. He never missed a start in four years.

Dimukeje mentioned his greatest strength on the field is his wherewithal. He said he knows how to and when to burst his speed and how to use his hands. He is shorter than Jones, Kennard and Golden, but he says he uses his leverage well to set the edge.

"Most people say I'm on the shorter side at 6-foot-2, but I feel like that's a good size for an edge," Dimukeje said after getting picked. "I know how to set the edge with my size, I have better leverage and I could cover too. So, just my whole around game I feel like is a good fit for this defense."

Aside from size, passion and explosiveness were adjectives Keim used to describe his newest pass rusher, which are not teachable components. They are what made Golden a spark on the defensive line when he returned for Week 9 of the 2020 season, a needed add due to Jones' biceps injury.

The Cardinals lost edge rusher Haason Reddick this offseason during free agency, Jones is in the final year of his contract at 31 years old, and Golden signed a two-year deal this offseason. It seems Dimukeje's prime role based on the depth of that position could be special teams early on, but he has an opportunity to become a part of the future plans defensively.

Perhaps one big difference is that Golden calls Arizona home for him and his family, a place he was thankful to return to after a brief stint with the New York Giants. Dimukeje had never been to the west coast before he was drafted. He said he knows it is a warm place, so maybe it won't be too rude of an awakening when he steps off the plane to sign his rookie deal in the Arizona summer.