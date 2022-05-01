Following the final day of the draft, Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim offered his analysis of the players the team drafted.

The Arizona Cardinals draft is officially done. The team made five selections in the final two rounds. Following Day 3 of the draft, general manager Steve Keim addressed the media to talk about the picks.

Keontay Ingram, RB : Round 6, Pick 201.

Keim: "Big physical back, downhill runner, good special teamer, guy that we think can certainly contribute. Big-time recruit coming out of Texas, went to University of Texas, transferred. Thought he had a really nice year this year and a lot of good things about him."

Ingram will join a running back room that is almost full to capacity. With James Conner leading the way, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward and Jaylen Samuels are all looking to take over the No. 2 spot. Ingram now adds to the competition, which may have been the hope.

"These guys know we got James [Conner], he's the starter and then we're trying to figure it out from there," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "So it's going to make all those guys better."

Lecitus Smith, G : Round 6, Pick 215

Keim: "Really athletic, offensive guard. Great pulling and playing space fits our scheme. There's a lot of really nice things on the second level, natural knee bender for big guy. I really like his competitiveness and his physicality."

Christian Matthew, CB : Round 7, Pick 244

Keim: "Really good movement skills for a guy his length, great straight-line speed, good press corner fits our scheme. Very physical and had him in for a visit and thought he was a really mature young man.:

The 6-foot-2 cornerback was drafted out of Valdosta State, but that was his third school after transferring from his previous two. The inconsistency didn't scare off Keim and his scouts who assume that the excess in transferring will increase with the introduction of NIL.

Despite playing at a smaller school, Matthew views himself as a big-school type of player. That mentality runs in line with Keim's approach to finding players and presuming that a great player is not only from a Division I college.

Jesse Luketa, LB: Round 7, Pick 256

Keim: "A guy that sort of goes against what the spring is, which is testing. He wasn't a great test athlete, he didn't run the fastest time. You turn on the tape, he's physical, he's disruptive. He plays inside, he plays outside, he can play special teams, and the kid plays with passion. That's what we really liked about him."

The senior from Penn State may not have impressed during his workouts, but for Keim, he offers versatility. The Cardinals' general manager expects Luketa to play inside and outside linebacker. Keim also praised the intelligence Luketa possessed on the field.

Marquis Hayes, G : Round 7, Pick 257

Keim: "Offensive guard, big physical guy, really powerful with the point of attack, thought he played a little bit better in 2020, but has put together a nice career in Oklahoma. Obviously, Coach [Kliff Kingsbury] has great contacts there, and they're very high on him as well."

The final pick in the Cardinals 2022 draft will be a familiar face for quarterback Kyler Murray and new addition, wide receiver Marquise Brown.

Hayes was a former teammate of Murray and Brown while at Oklahoma.