Say what you want about Steve Keim, but the Cardinals’ general manager isn’t shy about letting his true feelings out.

So it was Friday morning during his weekly appearance on the Doug & Wolf Show on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM that Keim was asked what he thinks about the “football character” of the team and if he “totally believes in the guys ... in that locker room.”

He answered, “I do believe in them. But at the same time, I am very, very disappointed with the way we played the last two weeks. And it comes down to making plays and executing. And to be quite frank with you, we've got a lot of guys making a lot of money. And that's the way you've got to build a roster; you've got to allocate the money in particular spots. And when you see players who are making an exorbitant amount of money, those guys have to be productive. And in my opinion, our stars have not played like stars.”

Keim didn’t specify any of those players, but later in the conversation, co-host Doug Franz said to Keim, “The fan in me is so happy you drafted Patrick Peterson and I just love the guy. I've been a fan of Pat P forever. But the talk-show-host GM that's sitting here talking to the real GM: I wouldn't start contract negotiations. I'm really disappointed in the way Pat P’s playing. But what do you see on film? You study it more than I. Is there more you can ask from Pat P?”

To that, Keim said, “I think he's got to play better. He's got tremendous skills. He's been an All-Pro the majority of his career. He's a captain. We have high expectations for Pat. And I know he's got high expectations for himself as well. Hopefully he'll be ready to go this week. He'll have some challenges on his hands. I know they (Jets) get (wide receiver) Jamison Crowder back. Again, we're looking for him to bounce back this week and play at a high level.”

Thursday, Peterson explained to reporters what teams have been doing against the Cardinals' pass defense, which loves to play man-to-man, to have success.

“No one is really attacking me outside the numbers,” Peterson said. “It's all condensed steps, so it's all me running through traffic, me having to avoid other people. It’s not like guys (are) just beating me straight up.”

Noting the amount of crossing routes being used against him, Peterson said, “I either have to avoid linebackers, have to avoid safeties. That's how teams are attacking us because they know we're a man-to-man team. Picks, rubs, crossers, that's one of the main route concepts that we're getting from other offenses. We just have to find a way to get up out of that and play a little bit more chess, to where we're not in a certain call for the most part of the game.”

He expounded when asked about the transition from man to, at times, zone.

“We're still doing some of the things that we were doing last year,” Peterson said. “I love the way coaches are calling the game, but we just have to understand the way teams are attacking us. I believe you can count on a finger how many times a team has thrown the ball up the sideline and completed it. It's not happening when we're in man-to-man coverages and they're doing this all day. Now we just have to find a better way of getting better leverage and find a way to fight through traffic and put ourselves in the best position possible. Hopefully, we can be in a better position this week to be able to make some breakups on those crosser routes.”

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said, “I think Pat's played solid. We can all coach better and obviously play better. But we did see some crossers last week and we've seen crossers all year. When you're in third-and-short, third-and-medium and you plan more man than zone, you're going to see more crossers. And we had some calls last week that we didn't execute. That left Pat chasing. We are aware of the issues as far as what teams are giving us, but those routes wasn't a surprise. We know they're coming in.

“We had some calls and we didn't do well as far as getting them right. Once we play a couple games and have some success versus those routes, it should go away some but that's the NFL. Defensively, you only play certain coverages. They know that, we know it. We have to work through it and have different tools to help our players work through those tough downs.”

Finally, Peterson acknowledged the improvement needed now that the season moves into its second quarter.

He said, “As leaders and as one of the captains on this football team, I have to make sure I'm doing my part so that doesn't show up in the second quarter of the season, and we can be the team that we know we can be because we still haven't played nearly where we should be. So I think this is a great opportunity for us to go on the road and showcase our talents and get this thing back on the road.”