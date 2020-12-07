For the first time all season, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray failed to reach 200 total yards in Sundays 38-28 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

It was a performance in which he struggled to get out of the pocket, had miscommunications with receivers and committed critical turnovers late in the game. He finished with 173 passing yards, his third-fewest this year, and 15 rushing yards, tied for a season-low.

Murray and the offense as a whole failed to get anything going early with just 82 total yards in the first half. The Rams defensive front kept him with little space in the pocket, and he struggled to hit targets under that pressure.

"I felt like they had some good pressure and some different things that they kept us off balance there in the first half," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

He started 3-for-12 with 73 passing yards, 59 of which came on one play. His top two receivers this season, DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk, had no catches.

Murray's deep touchdown pass to tight end Dan Arnold was the only score in the half for Arizona, and that connection was only possible because Los Angeles was called for a flag on third down that bailed Arizona out of a another three-and-out.

The next four Cardinals possessions were all three-and-outs and amassed one yard. On those drives, Murray went 0-for-6 with a sack.

The Cardinals offense has “hit a wall,” as Murray said, lately, but the first half Sunday was its low point of the season.

"Kept stalling out and it's a very unusual feeling," Murray said. "I'm not used to that."

The Cardinals finished with 28 points. But, Murray’s completion to Arnold was only possible due to the penalty, Arizona started a drive from the Rams 15-yard line after a fumble, and Chase Edmonds returned a kickoff into Los Angeles territory, which began a another touchdown drive.

The Cardinals had one sustained drive of at least five plays and 50 yards or more.

Murray’s second half was better, as he gained 100 yards throwing and 11 on the ground. The team got into a bit of a rhythm out of halftime, upping the tempo as Murray connected on short outs and screens to move the chains.

"That was the first time that we had some rhythm, spread them out and tried to play with some tempo, slow down that rush a little bit to try and keep them off balance," Kingsbury said. "I thought it did give us a chance to get back into the game there. Unfortunately, we weren't able to sustain it, but probably should have gone to it a little bit sooner."

The Cardinals were in striking distance in the fourth quarter, but Murray lost a fumble and threw an interception returned for a touchdown on back-to-back possessions down the stretch.

On the ground, Murray had just 15 yards, dropping the Cardinals record to 1-10-1 when he fails to reach 30 on the ground since last season. He’s also had 31 rushing yards twice this year, and Arizona is 1-1 with the win coming against the currently 0-12 New York Jets.

Arizona’s offense has reeled as a whole over the past three weeks, scoring just 22 points on average. Before this stretch, the Cardinals had scored 30-plus in five straight games.

"Offensively, I think at first half of the season it was kind of effortless," Murray said. "We were moving the ball, having fun, playing fast and stuff like that. And now, when you face a little bit of adversity, it's (about) how we react, how we adjust, which we ended up doing but it was just a little too late."

Kingsbury believes that when the offense has a flow, the game opens up for Murray to take off and make plays down the field. But when they stall out constantly, it gets difficult.

"I think its cyclical right now," Kingsbury said. "We haven't hit a rhythm. Not only not running, but other aspects of the offense haven’t been as sharp. When we're in rhythm and opening things up, then it allowed him to use his legs more."

Maybe the Cardinals need to go up tempo more consistently. Maybe they could try more motions or trick plays to build momentum. Kingsbury didn’t give a concrete answer other than that the coaches and players need to be sharper. Whatever the fix is, the Cardinals need to find some way to unlock Murray quick, or else a previously 5-2 team will be watching the playoffs from home.