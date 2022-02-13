The big game is here, meaning tons of money will be moved across the country. From who will win to every other possible event within the game, here's our picks on Super Bowl LVI.

Super Bowl LVI is here, and we've got quite the promising matchup on our hands.

Storylines have filled each day in the lead up to action at SoFi Stadium between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Whether it be the veteran Matthew Stafford going toe-to-toe with second-year passer Joe Burrow, the thrilling matchup between Ja'Marr Chase vs. Jalen Ramsey or the two young offensive minds in head coaches Sean McVay (Rams) and Zac Taylor (Bengals) readying for battle, there's plenty to look forward to when Super Bowl LVI is officially underway.

The entire globe will have their eyes locked on the game, which includes the plethora of people with cash riding on the last 60 minutes of football we have until next season.

With Super Bowl LVI betting expected to top $7.6 billion in revenue, there's no shortage of wagers being placed.

Here's our picks for the big game, with odds from SI Sportsbook:

Super Bowl LVI: How to Bet the Spread, Other Picks

Spread: Bengals (+4)- The Bengals could very well win this game outright despite the inexperience in the Super Bowl. Can the Bengals offense be stopped? Time will tell, but Cincinnati +4 looks mighty good from this side.

Both teams to make field goals of +34 yards: Yes (-138)- If this game is anywhere near the offensive showcase we expect it to be, the scoreboard should see changes quite often. Scoring touchdowns on every drive is unlikely, and with two solid kickers featured on special teams, this bet looks fairly likely to hit.

Will either team score three unanswered times: No (+150)- Whether it be the combination of two good defenses or two offenses capable of scoring on every drive, it's hard to picture either team having that much of an advantage at any point in the game.

First turnover of the game will be: No turnover (+900)- This is undoubtedly a stretch, but the odds are good enough to throw a couple bucks down and bank on both offenses being at their best on football's biggest stage. We like interception (-188) over fumble (+125) here if you are absolutely convinced a turnover will happen.

Total first downs: Under 40.5 (-125)- If we're treated to a 45-42 final score, we'll happily be wrong about this. However, with an average of ten first downs needed per quarter and nerves likely to play a factor at some point, we're just not sure we like the over here. Take the under and enjoy the game if it hits the over.

Other Picks:

Coin toss winner: Heads (tails always fails, come on!)

Color of Gatorade poured on winning coach: Blue (we're just going off the best flavor)

Who MVP will thank first: Family (sneaky good odds on most sites)