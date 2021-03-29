Cardinals Supplement Safety Depth with Addition of Shawn Williams

The Arizona Cardinals offseason has a bit of a Cincinnati flare to it. The franchise announced the addition of safety Shawn Williams, another former longtime Bengal joining wide receiver A.J. Green, on Monday.

After being relegated to a backup role last season despite being named a team captain, playing in 13 games without a start for the Bengals, Williams is joining the Cardinals for a fresh start on a one-year deal. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Williams entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick to Cincinnati in 2013. He was a 16-game starter in 2018 and consistently played in the role from 2016-19. In 119 career games, Williams has started 61 and brings a veteran presence to the Arizona secondary.

When the Bengals signed safety Vonn Bell this offseason, there was speculation that the team would operate in three safety looks, but that did not become reality. Williams was beaten out by both Bell and safety Jessie Bates for playing time, according to Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.

Williams had 16 tackles and one pass defended last season. He also put up 46 rushing yards on two carries on offense.

The Cardinals had issues with safety depth last season after Jalen Thompson sustained an ankle injury on the second play in the team's first game against the San Francisco 49ers. Thompson managed to play just five games last season after re-injuring the ankle later in the year. Meanwhile, Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb that required surgery and led to him missing one game.

With Williams' signing, it could potentially signal the end of the road for other veteran safeties like Chris Banjo with the franchise.

For his eight-year career, Williams has tallied 390 tackles (281 solo), 26 passes defended, 12 interceptions, 3.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. The 29-year old also has 38 special teams tackles (25 solo) in his career, including seven last season. That total was third on the Bengals.

In 2019, Williams had a career-high and team-leading 112 tackles (79 solo) while starting 15 games. He led the Bengals with a career-high five interceptions (second in the AFC) in 2018 after starting all 16 games that season.

Now, Williams will reunite with Green in Arizona, as the two played opposite one another in Cincinnati for the entire duration of the veteran safety's career.