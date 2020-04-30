Third-Round Pick Jones Loves Talking About ... Movies

Josh Jones loves talking about football. But that’s not his only passion. Mention movies and the Cardinals third-round pick lights up like a Christmas tree.

In a videoconference with reporters Thursday, Jones was asked about his fascination with cinema.

At first, he said, “I don’t know” but then explained, “Over the years, you watch a whole bunch of movies, but as I found myself going back and back and back, I was like, ‘Man, this is me, I need some movies, man.’ So I started diving deep into actors. Leonardo (DiCaprio) is my favorite. Denzel (Washington) is amazing.

“I just love a creation of art or the integration of art. That's a director's way of putting his ideas in his head and then on screen on film.”

For the record, when asked at the Combine who would play him if there was ever a life story about him, Jones named Washington.

He is also consistent when queried about his favorites. At the Combine and on Thursday, Jones said “Inception” is his favorite movie and “Friday Night Lights” his favorite sports film.

To the sports question, he did pause and say “it’s tough,” before naming “Friday Night Lights,” then explained the choice by saying, “It was a classic man. Just that true passion and true emotion they showed throughout the whole movie. Giving a good description of how football was at that time and it showed well on the screen.”

Jones said he doesn’t have plans to watch “Contagion,” a 2011 movie about a pandemic. Thursday, and at the Combine, he said he believes current movies are becoming “repetitive.”

“I've been feeling those throwbacks lately,” he said. “I've been watching a lot of ‘80s and ‘90s movies. Just because they made some great movies back then. You didn't know what was going to happen. It seems every movie now you can kind of tell what happened and how it's going to end. I like them to be unpredictable. That's a great screenwriter.”

At the Combine, he said his most recent movie seen was “The Gentlemen” and added about being repetitive, “Same themes, same endings. So when stuff is switched up, like “The End Game,” this past year ... no one thought it was going to end like that. “The Joker.” That’s just amazing work they do.”

He likes the entire experience and at the Combine said he goes “just as much as I can get in there. I’ll go by myself, too. I’ll sit there by myself and enjoy the movie. I want the whole experience. The popcorn ... don’t tell nobody, but (ice cream) every now and then.

Asked in Indianapolis if he were ever to work in the industry, what would it be, Jones said, “Man, I haven’t thought about it. But I’d say I’d probably want to do editing. Maybe a little camera work. Don’t put me on screen. I might mess up.”

Finally, when it was mentioned Thursday that fellow tackle D.J. Humphries is also a movie buff, Jones said of a possible relationship, “Definitely, definitely. Maybe we can go out, we can draw some criticism of each movie and see what we got.”