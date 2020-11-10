Tagovailoa Bests Murray in Round 2, Both Show Out

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson said before Sunday’s game that he wasn’t sure what to expect from the Miami Dolphins offense.

The week before, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his first career start, but with conservative play-calling and the opposing Los Angeles Rams' offense on the field for nearly 37 minutes, he did not get the chance to showcase why he was a top-five pick.

Meanwhile, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was coming off of monster game before the bye in which he gained 427 yards passing and rushing to beat the 5-0 Seattle Seahawks. Arizona's momentum was riding high.

But, what the Cardinals got was a much more aggressive and comfortable-looking Tagovailoa, who went toe-to-toe with Murray in Miami's 34-31 win.

Tagovailoa finished 20-for-28 with two touchdowns and 35 rushing yards. Murray was 21-for-26 for 283 yards, four total touchdowns and a career-high 106 rushing yards.

After the Dolphins dominated the fourth quarter 10-0, Murray became the first quarterback to ever throw 25 passes for a passer rating of 150 or better and lose the game, per Pro Football Reference.

"That was awesome," Tagovailoa said postgame. "I think it was fun for the fans as well, not just us competing. You know what you're going to get when it comes to Kyler. You're going to get big plays on their side of the ball. It's so hard trying to game-plan when you know the kind of explosive player he is."

Murray reciprocated the respect for Tagovailoa during the week, but he was a man of few words after the frustrating loss.

"He obviously played well today, well enough to beat us," Murray said.

Both quarterbacks ran fast-paced offenses that left open the chance to bolt when given the opportunity.

Murray’s career day on the ground started early, as the first two plays for the Cardinals offense were nine- and 14-yard carries for him. He pulled the Cardinals offense along all game, escaping multiple possible sacks and extending runs.

This fourth-and-1 28-yard pick up is a prime display of the speed and elusiveness he brought:

"I think he might be the fastest quarterback in the NFL right now," Tagovailoa said. "He's faster than me, no doubt."

The second-year Cardinal also was accurate with his arm Sunday, and could have had more completions had DeAndre Hopkins not drawn four(!) defensive pass-interference calls.

The deep ball to receiver Christian Kirk worked twice, one for a 56-yard score. That was the longest pass in the air that Murray has thrown in his career, per Next Gen Stats.

Murray became the first player to ever pass for 2,000 yards and run for 500 in the first eight games of a season on Sunday.

"I do think since about the first month when he settled in, he has really upped his game and his consistency at the facility has been great," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "I couldn't be more impressed with how he's handled everything in a unique year and I'm excited to see how the second half of the season plays out for him."

Tagaovailoa got off to an iffy start, completing two of his first four passes with an interception that was called back after the review showed safety Jalen Thompson out of bounds. But, the rookie looked more poised as the game progressed and showed a knack for understanding when to take off.

He forced multiple missed tackles too, as Murray wasn’t the only quarterback who made defenders look silly.

"I thought he really made a lot of plays with his feet (and) we had a hard time tackling him, getting him down," Kingsbury said. "When we had opportunities, he kept drives alive and checked it down and had some big third downs. He protected the ball and he did score 34 points on the road (although seven came from the Miami defense). That's a heck of a performance by him."

Tagovailoa now leads the head-to-head battle with Murray 2-0 going back to college. In the 2018 Orange Bowl, Alabama led by Tagovailoa went up 28-0 against Murray and Oklahoma. The Sooners made the game closer, thanks to Murray passing for over 300 yards and running for another 109, but the Crimson Tide won and clinched a National Championship Game appearance.

Murray bested Tagovailoa in the race for the Heisman Trophy soon after, but may have to wait a while for his first on-field defeat of Tagovailoa. The two teams won't meet again until 2024.

Miami has faced the Cardinals just 13 times since 1972. Since 2004, they have consistently played each other every four years when the NFC West schedule includes AFC East teams.

If Murray wants a rematch before then, it may have to be in the Super Bowl sometime in the near future.