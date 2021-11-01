Tahir Whitehead has Tryout with Arizona Cardinals

Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Tahir Whitehead has Tryout with Cardinals

    Veteran inside linebacker Tahir Whitehead, who has played 139 games with 95 starts in the NFL, worked out for the Cardinals Monday.
    The Cardinals continue to churn their practice-squad roster, which is the norm in the NFL, by signing two players Monday, releasing one and also conducting tryouts for four players.

    Most notable were that three linebackers were on the tryout list, including 10-year veteran Tahir Whitehead. That could indicate a concern with rookie linebacker Zaven Collins, who played only three snaps against Green Bay last Thursday because of a persistent shoulder injury.

    Whitehead (6-2, 240) has played 139 games with 95 starts on the inside with Detroit, Oakland and Carolina since entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Lions in 2012.

    He played 14 games (10 starts) with the Panthers in 2020, but hasn’t been with a team since becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.

    Other linebackers working out were Hercules Mata’afa (6-2, 254) and Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 273).

    Mata’afa signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played 13 games with one start last season. He was waived Aug. 31. 

    Strowbridge was selected by Miami in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and played in eight games last season. He was also waived Aug. 31 and then had a brief four-day stint on the Dolphins practice squad (Sept. 2-6).

    The other player trying out was defensive lineman Matt Dickerson (6-5, 292). He signed as an undrafted free agent with Tennessee in 2018 and played 10 games with the Titans last season. He was not tendered as a restricted free agent in March and was signed by the Raiders on March 22. He was waived Aug. 31.

    Signing to the practice squad were center Marcus Henry and running back Tavien Feaster. 

    With centers Rodney Hudson and Max Garcia injured, Henry visited the Cardinals last week. He was signed by the Cardinals on July 27, but was waived/injured on Aug. 31 and then waived off reserve/injured with an injury settlement Sept. 9.

    Feaster was signed by the Cardinals on April 15 and waived Aug. 30. He was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 6 before being released last week (Oct. 25).

    Cornerback Lavert Hill, signed to the practice on Oct 26, was released.

    © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
