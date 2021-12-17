Arizona Cardinals: Larry Fitzgerald? No Chance

Talk of future Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald returning to play is only idle chatter and wasted breath.

356

Please repeat that, and absorb it.

356

That’s how many days it’s been since future Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald put on a uniform and played football.

In the ensuing days, there hasn’t been any hint that the guy referred to in the Valley as “Larry Legend” has any desire to put on that uniform again.

Yet, when word spread Thursday that Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is likely out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury, Valley residents were beside themselves with visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads.

Talk-show hosts said general manager Steve Keim should at least pick up the phone and see if there is interest in Fitzgerald playing.

After all, what could be better than Fitzgerald returning to the team as a Christmas savior?

How soon everyone forgets. Sure, his greatness for most of his 17 seasons is remembered. Last year? Not so much.

Chances are, Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury realize there’s little left in that football tank, especially after what 2020 looked like. And especially since he’s been doing nothing related to football for nearly a year.

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It’s one thing to be in shape. It’s a whole other world to be in football shape.

What turned out to be Fitzgerald’s final game of the 2020 season was the day after Christmas in a dispiriting loss to the 49ers when a win would have clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Fitzgerald had six receptions for 28 yards (4.7 average) that day, and the reality is the previous 12 games he played weren’t significantly better.

He missed two games while on the COVID-19 reserve list and then was absent from the season-finale loss to the Rams because of a groin injury.

In the 13 games he played, there were 54 catches for 409 yards (7.6 average) and one touchdown. There were only two games when he averaged more than 10 yards per catch: 11.7 (3-35) in Week 15 against Philadelphia and 13.5 (4-54) in Week 9 against Miami.

His longest play of the year was 18 yards. To put that in perspective, here are the long plays by the team’s other receivers in 2020: Christian Kirk 80, Hopkins 60, Dan Arnold 59, Andy Isabella (yes, Andy Isabella) 54, KeeSean Johnson 45, Maxx Williams 42; Darrell Daniels 31, Chase Edmonds 30 and Trent Sherfield 26.

Fitzgerald hasn’t been an outside receiver for years, so he surely wouldn’t be the one to replace Hopkins on the field. Last season, he rarely achieved separation in the slot, which is where Kirk and rookie Rondale Moore now mostly play.

It’s where Kirk is at his best, and that has been shown this season. In case no one has noticed, he is currently the team’s leader in receptions (53) and yards (718/13.5 average) with a long of 50.

Kirk has 12 receptions of 20 yards or more with five of 33 or more and three 41 or more.

Moore has been utilized on shorter routes, and is second on the team with 51 catches. He has 426 yards (8.4 average) and a long of 77, which was a touchdown. He also has 29- and 33-yard pass plays plus a 26-yard run.

Would Fitzgerald be able to come even close to duplicating that? No need to answer that question.

Longtime area media people Kent Somers (Arizona Republic) and Dan Bickley (ArizonaSports 98.7 FM), who have known Fitzgerald for years texted him this week to ask if there was the possibility of playing for the Cardinals this season. He gave the same response to both, saying he hoped they and their families were having a great holiday season.

Fitzgerald probably is, too, and it obviously doesn’t include playing football.

Everyone else should come to grips with that. It would surely make for a healthier and stress-free holiday.