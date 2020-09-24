SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Cardinals Team Leaders Setting Important Example

Howard Balzer

It’s the start of practice early in the morning of what will be another 100-plus degree day in Tempe. The temperature isn’t that oppressive yet and Cardinals players begin stretching to the music of rapper Drake, who sings:

“Started from the bottom, now we here ...

Started from the bottom, now the whole team here.”

After winning the NFC West with a 13-3 record in 2015, the final two years with head coach Bruce Arians produced 7-8-1 and 8-8 records, followed by 3-13 with head coach Steve Wilks in 2018.

That led to the firing of Wilks, the eyebrow-raising hiring of former collegiate head coach Kliff Kingsbury in 2019 and the selection of Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall selection in the draft.

A 5-10-1 record was nothing to write home about, but winning two of the final three games with better offense and defense after losing six straight created hope.

Now, after a productive offseason and a 2-0 start, which matches the number of total wins in September the team had from 2016-19, a buzz is building locally and nationally.

Still, even as those song words are played, the team’s leaders know they aren’t “here” yet. In fact, there is much work to be done.

That work means making the necessary corrections, which 11-year nose tackle Corey Peters says is a lot easier after a victory.

Said Peters, “When you come in after a win, everybody's in a good mood. So it's the perfect time to talk about what we did wrong. And what we can do to get better. Usually, after a loss, everybody's down. And obviously, we make the corrections. But guys don't take it as well. When guys are feeling good, it's a lot easier to get them to understand where they can be better. So I think after these last two performances, one of the things we've really been focusing on is what we can do to get better; how it could have been tighter.”

Addressing the poor starts in recent seasons, Peters said, “It's great to get off to that 2-0 start. But you know, we have big goals here. And the goals are not to be 2-0. So we're in probably what I would say is the toughest division in football. And we know the type of team we're going to have to be to win that division. So we're not there yet. It's going to take us gradually getting better each and every week. And hopefully, we can get a win while we're getting better.”

Those team leaders, like Peters, outside linebacker Chandler Jones and cornerback Patrick Peterson on defense along with wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and emerging leaders Murray and wideout DeAndre Hopkins are clearly team-first players and set a humble tone for the entire roster.

Peters said, “I don't think we have a lot of selfish guys, a lot of guys that are out to get theirs. One thing that I always point to like a Chandler Jones, who is a premier pass rusher in this league, one of my sacks I got last week came off of a ‘game’ with him. I know a lot of guys, they don't want to participate in team ‘games’ or stuff like that. They just want to be 1-on-1 the whole time and get theirs.

“And when you have leaders like that, guys that are not saying, ‘Hey, let me go get 20 sacks this year’ -- obviously that's a goal of his -- but he's more interested in winning the game and he'll do whatever it takes to do that. And when your leaders are like that, then nobody else has a right to be like that.”

Peters also shifted his comments to the offense when he said, “Then if you look on the other side of the ball with somebody like Fitz, who is the ultimate team player and who could be the biggest jerk in the world. I think if you look across our roster, all of our leaders are like that. So I think it really kind of eliminates any room for anybody else to be a jerk.”

And that’s why this team might be “here” a lot faster than anyone thought possible.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals Sign Jaron Brown to Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals signed receiver Jaron Brown, who played for them from 2013-17, to their practice squad Wednesday.

Alex Weiner

by

rolcards

Interception Confessions: DeAndre Hopkins Taking Blame

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wants people to know the interception quarterback Kyler Murray threw against Washington was his fault.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report: Christian Kirk Misses Practice (Groin)

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk (groin) and DL Jordan Phillips (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Alex Weiner

KeeSean Johnson Returning for Detroit; Hoping for Repeat Performance

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he's looking forward to receiver KeeSean Johnson back on the field after activation from reserve/COVID-19.

Alex Weiner

Lions HC Matt Patricia Awed by 'Unreal' DeAndre Hopkins

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia calls Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins “unreal,” praises team’s skill players.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Impressing Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia knows what his team is up against facing Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Activate Johnson, Place Williams on Reserve/Injured

Arizona Cardinals activated WR KeeSean Johnson off reserve/COVID-19, placed TE Maxx Williams on IR, RB D.J. Foster on practice squad/injured.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Family, Friends Can Attend  Sunday's Game

Arizona Department of Health Services allows no more than 750 family, friends of Arizona Cardinals players, coaches, staff to attend Sunday’s game vs. Detroit.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Pushing QB Kyler Murray for MVP

Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins campaigns for Kyler Murray as MVP, but acknowledges winning games is the key to him having a chance.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Sign TE Jordan Thomas Off Practice Squad

Arizona Cardinals roster moves Tuesday include four practice-squad protections, one addition and tight end Jordan Thomas signing to the active roster.

Mason Kern