Teammate Praises Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- The revival of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is here.
For long, the Cardinals' No. 1 pick went through adversity on and off the field, which saw his character and love for the game questioned once he stepped into the spotlight.
Now, under the guidance of Arizona's new regime in head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort
“As it pertains to him continuing to mature as a quarterback, I think that is accurate. He’s continuing to mature and he’s continuing to be what we all know he can be in this particular system and for this particular franchise,” Beachum told Arizona Sports’ Cardinals Corner podcast on Tuesday.
“You can tell there’s a certain level of swag that’s starting to come back into his game and there’s a level of intimacy in the system that you want to see from your quarterback.
“I would say he’s taken the bull by the horns and really has found a way to entrench himself in this offense and understand this offense in an intimate manner. I think that bodes well for us as a team.”
Beachum also told hosts Tyler Drake and Lauren Koval the Cardinals did a good job improving the squad for Murray to excel.
“I think this system is allowing him to thrive and do the things that he does very, very well and being able to put that on display,” Beachum said on his QB. “I think the organization has done a really good job surrounding him with pieces — (Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., James Conner, Trey Benson, Greg Dortch)," said Beachum.
“You got an offensive line that’s done a superb job keeping him upright. Now, we gotta do that consistently throughout the year, especially with the way in which we’ve been running the ball and ran the ball last year and being able to take some of those good things into this year.”