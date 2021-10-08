Arizona Cardinals Helping Rookie Zaven Collins

Ever since the regular season began and it became clear that rookie linebacker Zaven Collins would not be calling the defensive signals and Jordan Hicks had won back the job he was told he couldn’t even compete for, we have frequently heard the “week-to-week” explanation for why Collins hasn’t been playing many snaps.

The latter became an eye-opener Sunday against the Rams when Collins was on the field for a startling low four defensive snaps.

Thursday, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph laid out what can transpire in a game that affects what the original plan might have been going in.

Joseph said, “Zaven's doing fine. He is still in our base package, he's in our star package, but those games have flipped. Last Sunday became a sub game and right now he's a backup on sub. I think it's good for him to have a small package, to grow at his own speed and it's going to be a heavy run game this week, so we'll see how much he plays, but it's going to be week-to-week from what package he's in and how much he plays.”

Joseph then did a deep dive into what is expected of the Mike linebacker, which certainly makes everyone wonder why anyone thought he would be able to handle it all from the get-go.

“He's growing every single day, but as a rookie Mike ‘backer it's like being a quarterback,” Joseph said “I know it's tough; it's so much to learn and he's trying to get it all. Last week was a game full of checks and audibles and every play was a triple call. That's tough on me, it's tough on Hicksy (Jordan Hicks), it’s tough on all the players but especially a rookie Mike ‘backer, especially against a (Sean) McVay or a (Kyle) Shanahan. It's multiple play-calling. One formation is this call, second formation is this call. If it's empty, it's a totally different call. So that's NFL football these days.”

As for Hicks, defensive end J.J. Watt said, “He's a great player. He's a great leader, he can do so many things. He's so smart. He knows the whole defense inside and out. He can get everybody lined up. He's extremely talented as a player. He's fast. He's quick. He can do just about anything out there. He's great with the guys.”

As for what Hicks had to deal with after the selection of Collins in the first round of the draft, Watt said, “I think in certain circumstances, many guys might have pouted in that situation and said, ‘Woe is me’ and get mad and pissed off, and I'm sure he was at some point, rightfully so. But speaking to who he is as a person, he instead said, ‘I'm going to come out here, I'm going to do every single thing that I can to fight for my own job, but also to help this kid and to help this team.’

“And he's a captain, and he's the starting middle linebacker for a reason, because he's a great player. He's a great guy, and he deserves where he's at.”

Second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons had a similar experience as a rookie to what Collins is going through now and tries to lift Collins’ spirits.

“I talk to him every week,” Simmons said. “I just want to see where his headspace is at just because I know how it feels to be in that position. I told him he’s played a lot more than I played up to this point last year. So don't get down on yourself. It's not that the coaches don't believe you, not that we don't believe in you. Sometimes it's just how the cards fall with certain packages with their personnel. It's nothing personal against you, not thinking you can’t get the job done or somebody else could do it better than him.

“Sometimes we can't control what personnel other teams run. So sometimes things just happen like that. But you know, it's a week-to-week thing. I know his snap count was down a little bit. But this week, it could be completely different to where you play the whole game. Everything is a week-to-week thing.”

Simmons also reflected on how he was helped last season.

He said, “At first, I thought I had to figure it all out on my own. You come into the league as a rookie, everybody's telling you, ‘They have families, nobody's worried about you.’ But it was literally the opposite of that when I got here. All the vets, they were all there for me just to help talk to me about things and not be so hard on myself because I'm my biggest critic. Even when I might have a good game, I'm still thinking about where I messed up. So I'm just thinking about everything that I did wrong to put myself in that position. And that's not always what the case is.

“Zaven, he's doing great, he's able to help us in so many ways, just with the different things he can do and with the size he has, the way he can move. And just like it was for me, there's always guys there to be able to help talk to you about what's going on, guys that maybe understand what they've seen more in the NFL because it's different. Zaven, he doesn't know, just like I didn't know. And luckily, I was able to have great guys like Jordan Hicks to De’Vondre Campbell, D-Hop (DeAndre Hopkins), Chandler (Jones). They all were there. Just to help me through the tough times.”

Joseph said he isn’t absolutely sure when the light will go on totally for Collins, but he added, “Every day he's been better at it and he is so eager. He is working at it. He's with Billy (linebackers coach Bill Davis) all the time figuring it out, but the more he plays and the more stuff he sees, the better he will get.”

Finally, Watt also mentioned communicating with Collins and even added some levity regarding a speeding citation the rookie had after the draft.

“Zaven and I talk all the time,” he said. “We just had lunch last Friday. He bought it for me. It was very nice. It was beautiful. But he's a good kid. He's a sponge. He wants to learn, he wants to grow. He wants to fit in and be one of the guys and to work his ass off and he does it all and it's just a matter of just keep going, just keep grinding and keep doing your job. Jordan's playing great ball and Zaven's doing all of the work that he can do so he's just got to keep going.

“He's got a great mentality. He's a good kid. He has to slow down driving, but he's a good kid overall. No, that will never die. That's gonna be with us forever. He followed me to the restaurant the other day and I asked him if I drove fast enough for him.”

Asked if they went to Sonic, Watt said it was Hillstone, Phoenix restaurant. Watt said, “It was great. I didn't know he was paying so I ran the bill up because (I thought) I was paying. I was just eating more whenever I want and he put his credit card out and I was like, ‘Nice move.’ Smart kid.”