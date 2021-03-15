Cardinals Tender Special-Teams Aces Gardeck, Turner, Fitts

The Arizona Cardinals continued to address special teams on Monday morning, the official start of the NFL legal negotiating period, tendering one-year contracts to restricted free-agent outside linebackers Dennis Gardeck and Zeke Turner and inside linebacker Zeke Turner, the team announced.

Last week, it was reported that wide receiver and special-teams standout would not be tendered as a restricted free agent. That was essentially confirmed when Sherfield was not among the players announced as having been tendered,

Gardeck

Gardeck, a special-teams captain in 2020, proved to be valuable asset on defense in 2020. In just 94 snaps, he was second on the team in sacks with 7.0, behind only current unrestricted free-agent outside linebacker Haason Reddick. He also had 10 quarterback hits and showed his relentlessness as a pass rusher off the edge.

He missed the final two weeks of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 15.

The 26-year-old Gardeck was reportedly offered a second-round tender, which is worth $3.384 million. He can negotiate with other teams since, but the Cardinals can match any offer. If he chooses elsewhere and the Cardinals do not match, they will receiver a second-round draft pick. It appears the team is confident he can make a relatively quick recovery from his knee injury given the amount of money thar are committing.

Turner

Turner, 24, played all 16 games last year and blocked two punts. He received All-Pro votes, but did not make either team as a special teamer.

He reportedly received a right-of-first-refusal tender, which is worth $2.133 million. The Cardinals can match any offer sheet, but won't get any compensation if they choose not to.

Fitts

Fitts, 26, played in 13 games last year and had six tackles on defense as an outside linebacker with three more on special teams. He also memorably forced a fumble on a return with his foot, which was not called a penalty at the time.

Fitts is an exclusive-rights free agent, which is available to players with fewer than three accrued seasons in the NFL. He can't negotiate with other teams and the tender is the league minimum of $850,000.