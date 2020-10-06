Cardinals Release Safety Curtis Riley, Promote RB Jonathan Ward

After leading all Arizona Cardinals' safeties in defensive snap counts Sunday against the Carolina Panthers with 61, Curtis Riley is no longer on the roster. The franchise announced the termination of his contract Tuesday, making him a free agent immediately due to his status as a vested veteran.

In a subsequent move, Arizona also announced the signing of running back Jonathan Ward to the active roster from the practice squad after he terminated his own contract to make the move possible. He had been elevated the last two weeks and explicitly played a special-teams role in both, while being reverted back to the practice squad on each occasion. As a result, the Cardinals used each of their two free passes to revert Ward without placing him through waivers and decided to make him active based on his performance.

Riley, 29 in July, was signed by the Cardinals off the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad Sept. 17. He was named a starter, alongside Deionte Thompson, by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for Week 4 after the team's safety room was decimated by injuries.

Budda Baker is recovering from a surgically-repaired torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, while Jalen Thompson was placed on reserve/injured after hurting his ankle two snaps into the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Top backup Chris Banjo injured his hamstring in Week 3 after playing 18 snaps against the Detroit Lions and was inactive the following week.

"With Curtis, he's played in games," Joseph said Oct. 1. "He's been a starter in this league. For the (New York) Giants he had five interceptions one year. He played last year with Oakland. He's a guy that's smart, he's got savvy, he's tough."

The one-year contract that Riley had terminated Tuesday was worth up to $910,000 with nothing guaranteed. Per Spotrac, he carried a base salary of $856,464, a cap hit of $705,888 for the year.

When asked about the performance of the backup safeties against Carolina, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was quick not to place blame on any one individual. Yet, he did indicate the team's need to get the starters back healthy as soon as possible.

"I think it was a rough day overall for our team," he said. "Offensively, defensively, special teams, we just didn't play up to our standard. And that's how it went. I don't know if it was one person here or there as much as just overall effort when you're talking about coaching and playing. And hopefully Budda will be back soon and JT as well. I'm not sure exactly when that will be. But hopefully, on both guys, it's sooner than later."

Meanwhile, Ward, an undrafted rookie free-agent signee out of Central Michigan, drew rave reviews in training camp and was signed to the practice squad after initially being cut in the roster trim to 53 players. He was one of four protected players in Weeks 3 and 4 and has seemingly done enough on the 25 special-teams snaps played across both games to warrant a promotion.

"We have some real very intelligent rookies in Eno (Benjamin) and Jonathan," running back Kenyan Drake said during training camp. "Sometimes they help me with things that I may slip up and forget in terms of just natural nuances of the game from the playbook standpoint. We all are really just helping each other in that regard because they have a lot more meeting time than me sometimes in terms of getting them up to speed. They get a lot of the details that I may not have gotten beforehand with the earlier install, so as they continue to learn, I continue to learn and vice versa. We just continue to help each other."

Riley is a candidate to be added to the practice squad, should both sides agree to that course of action. The Cardinals currently have just three defensive backs, safety T.J. Ward and cornerbacks Jalen Davis and Jace Whittaker, with the unit at this time.

In other roster news, the Cardinals waived tackle Brett Toth from reserve/injured Tuesday. Plus, tackle Alex Light, who was on Arizona's practice squad for one day before being signed to the Cowboys active roster, was waived by Dallas Tuesday.