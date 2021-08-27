From gummi bears to movie suggestions, we learned plenty about your favorite Cardinals to share.

After training camp breaks, you'll typically see a lot of generic post-camp articles. That's expected, and fine, because we'll be guilty of that too at AllCardinals. It's important to evaluate player movements within the depth chart and describe what we were able to see with our own eyes, day in and day out.

We did indeed learn a lot about the players and their on-field performance. We learned the Cardinals would be comfortable with any of the three potential suitors vying for the right guard position. We also learned Arizona will have quite the puzzle to solve when it comes to deciding who stays and who goes within their receiving corps.

On the field, the players are brilliant. However, getting to interact with them and coaches on a daily basis allowed us to peel a layer or two back and somewhat get to know them, at least as best as we could thanks to COVID-19.

Any Cardinals fan could make the trek to State Farm Stadium and see the team during open practices, or follow media on Twitter for live updates through the week. Yet how will fans know what show head coach Kliff Kingsbury is into? Or how good at golf receiver A.J. Green is?

Thus, we've deviated from the norm and have compiled a list of all the little fun facts we discovered during our time at practice.

The not-so-conventional things we learned about the Cardinals during training camp:

Budda Baker is big on Sweets . . . Two days a week

Safety Budda Baker is among the best in the business at his position, and he thanks his relentless nutritional routine as part of that. Baker said he only ingests sugar from fruits from Monday-Friday, among other healthy avenues he explores.

When asked about the weekends, Baker became a grown man in a candy store.

"I'm a big candy guy. I love candy," said Baker, before some great word-of-mouth advertisement.

"So like gummi worms. Have you had the Albanese gummi bears, gummi worms? Go get them from the store. They're awesome. They taste great. And ice cream. I like ice cream. (I am) kind of lactose intolerant, so I keep it on the low (for) ice cream.”

AllCardinals cannot confirm nor deny an Albanese gummi bear review coming soon.

Kliff Kingsbury: HBO Enthusiast

The long grind of training camp can wear on both players and coaches alike. With so much time to themselves outside of meetings and practice, the Cardinals found different ways to pass the time.

On the Cards' YouTube page, we discovered cornerback Tay Gowan is big into playing his PlayStation 5 when free time presents itself during camp. During a press conference, we discovered Kliff Kingsbury dabbles in HBO.

When asked if he watched the series Hard Knocks, Kingsbury deferred.

"I don't really watch that stuff," said Kingsbury during a press conference.

"I did watch The White Lotus on HBO. That's a good one. I don't watch Hard Knocks. I just watched it when (Rams head coach Sean) McVay was doing it, to make fun of him."

The friendship between McVay and Kingsbury is indeed comical, but we now have a strong recommendation to add to our must-watch lists thanks to Kliff.

In fact, AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer sheepishly revealed he has watched the first three of the six The White Lotus shows and is eager to finish so he can ask Kingsbury for his review and grade. Stay tuned!

Rondale Moore's Mom and Her New House

Receiver Rondale Moore hates spending money.

So when it came time to pony up and finally fulfill a dream of his to purchase a home for his mother, he expressed his real-estate frustrations to us in the media.

"I’ve been looking for a while, and I’m not sure how much you guys know about the housing market right now, but it’s insane trying to find something that’s not a million bucks and not crazy," said Moore.

The best part? It was over a live microphone, while being taped and recorded. Even better? His mom had no idea about his surprise, and now the whole world was about to know before she did.

Hopefully, Rondale called his mom before she found out.

We did learn that Moore paid punter Andy Lee an undisclosed sum for his No. 4 jersey while Lee plans to switch to 14. We say "plans" because for the first two practices after the jersey switch was revealed, Lee was still wearing No. 4. We hope Moore was paying attention and will perhaps get a partial refund from whatever he paid.

A.J. Green's Love for Greens

When we were trying to find any clue of what Larry Fitzgerald's future held, we figured receivers in the locker room may know best out of anybody. A.J. Green kindly informed us of golf games spent with Fitzgerald, but said their conversations are only about golf.

"We talk about golf, that’s about it. Strictly golf . . . We just keep it golf courses," said Green.

While we're still disputing that last claim, we did find out Green's liking for golf courses in Arizona. Green says he and Fitzgerald have played at a handful of courses, but his favorite is the Outlaw golf course in Scottsdale.

Green did concede Fitzgerald is the better golfer "right now," as he only started playing a few months ago.

Chandler Jones' Sideline Antics

Linebacker Chandler Jones' energy at practice is surely second to none. Whether it be focusing on drills, dancing to music or interacting with fans during practice, there's very few dull moments involved with Jones.

On the sideline between drills, players typically relax and catch up on rehydration or working on individual moves. Sometimes, Gowan and safety Budda Baker would play catch during special-teams drills.

Jones, normally talkative with fans, was caught doing a head-stand for a few seconds before receiving quite the applause from the Red Sea in attendance.

For what it's worth, Jones has also caught me singing to Drake on the sideline during one practice and sang a few lines with me.

The Ballad of Bernhard Seikovits

The native of Austria has become a favorite in the tight-ends room. Seikovits is still getting accustomed to American culture after joining the Cardinals through the NFL's International Player Pathway program.

Part of that introduction? Watching a true piece of red, white and blue historical work.

"(Maxx Williams) told me this weekend he's going to make me watch a movie which is supposed to be super iconic over here," said Seikovits during a press conference a couple weeks ago. "He's going to make me take notes."

The media guessing game quickly began. The Godfather? Forrest Gump? Star Wars?

Williams confirmed to Tyler Drake from ArizonaSports 98.7 on Twitter they would be watching . . .

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

We've yet to talk to either since movie night was supposed to happen, so we'll update this article if/when we hear back.

Dennis Gardeck: Future DJ?

The anticipation for J.J. Watt's return to the field came to fruition on Monday, as the three-time defensive player of the year made his first appearance with the team since departing the initial conditioning tests with a hamstring injury on the first day of camp.

It was an exciting day for everybody in the locker room, including Dennis Gardeck, who made his return to the practice field on the same day as Watt. Gardeck, who tore his ACL in Week 15 last season, decided to pump some tunes prior to practice.

We don't think it was Watt's cup of tea.

"He took control of the music in the locker room before practice. It was a celebratory day," said Watt. "I mean, it probably took a good 12 minutes for the beat to drop. It took a while. But we got there."

Gardeck, who spoke after Watt on Monday, said it was all about getting the juice back.

"Gotta get the juice back. We had some fun," said Gardeck, who took control of the music before practice. Gardeck then defended the long build-up for the song, which was described as EDM-like by Watt.

He said, "You got to be patient with it. It is a long build. It's worth it, though. It's like a hike. The highest you climb, the more pretty the view is."

For those who are curious, the song was Opus by Eric Prydz.

Colt McCoy's Cameo is Expensive

Kyler Murray's birthday fell during camp (Aug. 7), and you just knew the team had something up their sleeve. As it turned out, Colt McCoy was involved in pranking Murray for his special day and had absolutely no clue about it.

For Murray's birthday, the Cardinals' coaching staff set up a fake account on Cameo, an app where celebrities will record personal videos for a set price, and had McCoy record a video for who he thought was a high-school quarterback.

The video was played in the quarterback's meeting room on Murray's birthday, surprising both Murray and McCoy in what may truly be the best birthday prank ever pulled.

"He (quarterbacks coach Cam Turner) used I think his mother-in-law's credit card and some made up email so it was untraceable," Kingsbury said. "And then Colt wouldn't do it, so we had to pay like double the fee to get it accelerated. It was quite a process; we were stressing."

Kingsbury confirmed McCoy had no idea who he was doing the video for.

"He (Turner) said the kid's name was Buddy, so that was pretty genius. One of the best ones I've ever seen. But it was hard to keep it to ourselves all week knowing that it was gonna happen. It was well played."

Well played indeed, coach.