Cardinals Defense Struggling on Third Down

Through five weeks, the Cardinals defense was top-four in the NFL in opposing third-down conversion percentage at 35.6 percent. After Week 10, they took a dip, but were still top 10 at 38.9 percent.

Last week, the Los Angeles Rams converted 9 of 15 third downs, dropping the Cardinals to 20th in the league at 42.6 percent allowed.

The Rams converted on third downs of at least seven yards three times, including a backbreaking third-and-11 in the fourth quarter. They also had multiple third-down conversions on two drives that ended in touchdowns.

"I think they converted two or three third downs-and-nine-plus," cornerback Patrick Peterson said Sunday. "That's just some of the things that's just unacceptable. As a defense, we have to make sure that we come back to work and make sure that doesn't happen again next week."

Safety Budda Baker said Thursday that players are missing assignments, leading to openings on defense. On the third-and-11, Rams tight end Gerald Everett slipped into a hole in the zone coverage and no one picked him up.

"For us, it's guys just have to strictly do their job for that specific play," Baker said. "These past few weeks, guys haven't done that. For us, we just are paying attention to: Do your job; do your assignment; don't try and work anything outside of your assignment; just do what you're supposed to do. Everything else will follow."

Over the last three games, each of which have resulted in losses, Arizona has the fourth-worst third-down percentage on defense.

The offense over that span has struggled, too, especially in the first half last Sunday when it had four consecutive three-and-outs. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he thought that took a toll on the defense by having them on the field so much. Yet, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said that the onus is on his unit to get off the field quicker.

"It's our job to win third downs and to try to win every third down," Joseph said Thursday. "I think we can control how many plays we play an entire game by simply winning third downs. It's the most important down outside of first.

"That was the reason we played, in the first half, 45-plus snaps, because the third downs just wasn't right. And it was really self-inflicted wounds. We can't do that, especially against good teams."

The Cardinals take on the New York Giants in Week 14, a team that has struggled on third down offensively throughout the season. Yet, they own the fourth-best time of possession in the league over the previous three games — all wins.

The Giants run the ball a lot, and productively, too. They are No. 12 in the league in rushing yards per attempt, despite losing running back Saquon Barkley for the season in Week 1.

"When you watch last year’s offense, it was more pass first run second, and this year its run first," Joseph said. "... They're slowing teams down and burning the clock. And it's going to be a challenge to, again, win first downs and make sure we win third downs to to keep that offense from burning clock on our offense. That's our goal on Sunday morning."