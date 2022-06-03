That completes the details of the eight players the Arizona Cardinals selected in the 2022 draft.

The contracts for the Cardinals eight draft picks this year are now official.

Previously, AllCardinals reported the details of seven deals with edge rusher Cameron Thomas’ contract unknown at the time. It was reported that his deal would be very close to that signed by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who was selected one choice after Thomas in the third round.

Tolbert’s contract is worth $5,135,820 with a signing bonus of $915,068 and cap charge of $933,767. His base salaries are $705,000; $938,442; $1,171,985 and $1,405,326.

The Cardinals total salary cap for draft picks is $6,658,259 and without Thomas’ deal included, they had $935,334 remaining.

Here’s how close the Thomas deal is to Tolbert:

Total value: $5,144,340

Signing bonus: $921,336

Base salaries: $705,000; $938,834; $1,172,668; $1,406,502.

Cap charge: $935,334 and the exact figure the Cardinals had remaining in their rookie pool of $6,658,259.

Following is a review of the team’s other seven choices:

Tight end Trey McBride (second round): $6,299,600 with $3,457,900 guaranteed that includes a $1,761,571 signing bonus. The remainder of the guarantees are in 2022 and 2023 base salaries of $705,000 and $991,328, respectively. The other two years of salaries are $1,277,696 and $1,564,044. His cap charge for this year is $1,145,393.

Linebacker Myjai Sanders (third round): $5,044,904 with a $849,020 signing bonus. The base salaries are $705,000; $934,314; $1,163,628; and $1,392,942. The cap charge is $917,255.

The five players selected in the sixth and seventh rounds all have base salaries that are the minimum for the first four credited seasons: $705,000; $870,000; $985,000; and $1.1 million.

Running back Keaontay Ingram (sixth round): $3,830, 588; $170,588 signing bonus; $747,647 cap.

Guard Lecitus Smith (sixth round): $3,792,012; $132,012 bonus; $738,003 cap.

Cornerback Christian Matthew (seventh round): $3,744, 484; $84,484 signing bonus; $726,121 cap.

Linebacker Jesse Luketa and guard Marquis Hayes have identical deals because they were selected with compensatory choices one pick apart (256 and 257) in the seventh round: $3,737,012 total; $77,012 signing bonus; $724,253 cap.