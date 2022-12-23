Three Cardinals Out; Five More Questionable vs. Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out Zach Allen, Colt McCoy and Byron Murphy Jr. ahead of their meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day.

The Arizona Cardinals have released their third and final injury report ahead of their Christmas Day meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Three starters have already been ruled out: Byron Murphy, Colt McCoy and Zach Allen.

McCoy suffered a concussion last week and was replaced by Trace McSorley. Earlier in the week, Kliff Kingsbury said the team was going to be cautious with McCoy.

Allen had hand surgery last week and Murphy hasn't played since Week 9.

Five more Cardinals were marked as questionable: Kelvin Beachum, Marquise Brown, Max Garcia, Antonio Hamilton and Charles Washington.

Beachum and Hamilton's presence at practice today is hopefully a good sign that they will be able to go. Kingsbury also said Brown "looked good today," and is hopeful he will play on Sunday.

Six Cardinals were full participants on Friday and were off the injury report: Greg Dortch, Rashaad Corward, Markus Golden, Christian Matthew, Ezekiel Turner and Marco Wilson.

Arizona's full injury report:

Inactives will officially be announced 90 minutes prior to game time on Sunday night. The Cardinals will announce their two standard practice squad elevations on Saturday, which may give a hint into who Arizona believes will and won't play.

