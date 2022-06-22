There are three Arizona Cardinals sleepers for the 2022 season that could surprisingly become factors.

The Cardinals saw contributions from players in 2021 that caught many people by surprise.

Before his season-ending knee injury in Week 5, tight end Maxx Williams was on pace for 63 catches and 760 yards after the first four weeks of play. Safety Jalen Thompson, a 2019 supplemental draft fifth-round pick became a force, garnering a career-high 121 tackles and three interceptions. And above all, who would have thought running back James Conner would nab 18 total touchdowns and make the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2018?

It's never easy to predict breakouts. Players go down with injuries and the margin for error is slim, especially for the younger players.

That being said, there are some Cardinals sleepers for the upcoming season that could surprisingly blossom and mature with the right coaching.

RB Eno Benjamin

Benjamin has 34 career carries after being inactive for his entire rookie season in 2020. The third-year running back isn't a 100% sure thing to make the 53-man roster, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury praised Benjamin during mandatory minicamp.

“Eno Benjamin has been tremendous,” Kingsbury said last week. “(He is) another guy who never had an offseason and he’s out there and looks like he could be a starting running back.”

Conner will receive the major share of carries moving forward with Chase Edmonds leaving in free agency to join the Miami Dolphins. Benjamin could follow in Edmonds' footsteps.

However, Arizona signed veteran Darrel Williams and he will compete for the backup role along with rookie Keaontay Ingram and perhaps Jonathan Ward. Williams has the edge in terms of experience as he had a career-high 558 rushing yards in 2021.

Benjamin is still only 23-years-old and Kingsbury's continued words about the former Arizona State Sun Devil suggest there's something about him to watch.

“We knew he was a very talented runner when the ball is in his hands," Kingsbury said. "He has changed his body, he’s leaner."

DT Rashard Lawrence

There's an open window of opportunity at the defensive tackle position with Corey Peters still in free agency and Jordan Phillips being released.

Lawrence has the chance to receive a larger percentage of snaps this season compared to his 31% snap count figure in 2021. Injuries have been in the way for Lawrence as the 2020 fourth-round pick has appeared in 20 games in two seasons for the Cardinals. Calf issues have the been the main culprit for both seasons of Lawrence's missed time.

Over the last four 2021 regular-season games, Lawrence had three games with a Pro Football Focus grade over 69.

The 315-pound nose tackle has been a depth and rotational piece during his first two seasons. It's not expected that Lawrence will become a Pro Bowl talent overnight.

However, barring a free-agent signing, he has just fellow 2020 draftee Leki Fotu to compete with. There should be room to grow for the LSU product.

EDGE Myjai Sanders

The Cardinals doubled up on pass-rushers in the 2022 draft by selecting Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders in the first two days of the draft and then adding Jesse Luketa later. With the free-agent departure of Pro Bowl pass-rusher Chandler Jones, the Cardinals will see what the rookies bring to the table.

Thomas was drafted with the No. 87 pick and Sanders was selected No. 100 — the pick that was received from the Baltimore Ravens in the Marquise Brown trade. There will be attention given to Thomas, who posted 11.5 sacks with San Diego State in 2021 and was drafted ahead of Sanders.

Sanders isn't too shabby either. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Sanders ran the 40-yard dash in 4.67 seconds, which put him among the top performers at his position. His burst was also shown at the Senior Bowl. He was a standout in the eyes of event director Jim Nagy, who said he “could look like a Day 2 steal in 2-3 years.” According to Nagy, Sanders had the fifth-fastest max acceleration among all players at the Senior Bowl.

Despite posting 2.5 sacks in 2021, Sanders put together 80-plus pass-rushing grades for the Cincinnati Bearcats in each of the past three seasons. He also totaled 13.5 sacks over his final three years.

Thomas has a larger frame at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds while Sanders stands 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds. While Thomas has the ability to move around the defensive line, Sanders fits as a pure edge rusher.

The Cardinals could sign a free agent to deepen the depth on the team and create less pressure on the rookies. If not, it will be interesting to see what Sanders can provide.