Three Cardinals Upgraded in Thursday Injury Report vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals practiced for the first time on Thursday after having a walk-thru on Wednesday.
Thus, we were able to get a more accurate representation of player participation in practice since Wednesday's were just an estimation.
DNP- Zach Allen, James Conner, Antonio Hamilton
Today, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph met with reporters and said he was unsure if Zach Allen would play again this season, citing the team wanted to be smart with one of their better young players. The absence of James Conner and Antonio Hamilton also spells trouble for their status for Sunday.
Limited- Kelvin Beachum, A.J. Green, Marco Wilson, Billy Price, Tanner Vallejo, Charles Washington
The likes of Kelvin Beachum, A.J. Green and Marco Wilson all made their first appearance on the practice field today. Tanner Vallejo was added to the report with a knee injury.
Full- Max Garcia, Colt McCoy
After practicing a full second day, Colt McCoy is now set to start and should be off the injury report tomorrow.
Cardinals-Falcons Thursday Injury Report
Cordarrelle Patterson was added to the report with a rest day. So was Jovante Moffatt with a calf injury. The Falcons also received some good news when Elijah Wilkinson was upgraded from DNP to Full.
