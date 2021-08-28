Three Cardinals Who Suffer Most From Saints Game Cancellation

These players were counting on big performances heading into Saturday in New Orleans.

With just three preseason games scheduled for the 2021 season, each game carried more significance with less opportunity to take reps against live opponents.

As with every team in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals were counting on their third and final preseason matchup to further evaluate and finalize position battles.

After boarding the team plane, heading to New Orleans and being about two hours into the flight, the Cardinals were re-directed back to Arizona, as they got word the game with the Saints was canceled due to Hurricane Ida moving into the area. The game was previously delayed from its 5 p.m. Arizona start time to 10 a.m. before the cancellation was made official.

Practices will occur, but opportunities for players to show their best against real competition no longer exist. For a bulk of players (mostly starters), there is no concern. Their spots are safe and secured.

However, with close to 30 players needing to be off the roster by Tuesday, those on the verge of being released or dropping down the depth chart are now at the mercy of two preseason games and training camp practices for evaluation.

So, who exactly are those players?

WR Andy Isabella

No other player on the Cardinals roster needed a big performance on Saturday like Isabella did. The receiver didn't play in either preseason game for Arizona thanks to two separate stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In Isabella's absence, other receivers have stepped up. Guys such as Rondale Moore, KeeSean Johnson and others on the depth chart have continually looked solid when their number was dialed.

After a string of strong practices ahead of preseason Week 3, Isabella looked to capitalize on a lot of snaps and targets in New Orleans to make up some ground.

Is Isabella's job in jeopardy? Some will argue yes, while others find it hard to believe Isabella won't be on the final 53-man roster given his second-round draft pick status. However, a strong performance in an actual competitive setting would have settled any doubt.

RG Justin Murray

Heading into training camp, the right-guard position was up for grabs Brian Winters, Josh Jones and Murray were destined to battle for the final missing piece on Arizona's offensive line.

Murray and Winters, much like Isabella, missed both preseason games played by the Cardinals, albeit due to injury. Jones has been a steady presence in their absence.

Where this gets complicated in the position battle at right guard: Murray currently finds himself as the middle man. Winters has the most experience out of the three linemen.

Jones has the hot hand in the battle, dominating reps at the position all camp and getting great exposure on film for coaches to support him.

Murray possesses neither advantage. A solid performance on Saturday would have been a great reminder for the coaching staff of how skillful Murray is.

RB Jonathan Ward

The top two running back spots in Arizona are safe and sound, as Chase Edmonds and James Conner look to provide a special one-two punch for the Cardinals out of the backfield.

The battle for the third running back spot has been a topic of intrigue, as Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward have been battling hard since the beginning of camp.

After sitting each game in 2020, Benjamin has fully taken advantage of his preseason opportunities. Benjamin has out-paced Ward in touchdowns and total yards through two games.

Ward could have made up some ground with strong showings on both offense and special teams against the Saints. Now that time has run out, Ward likely finds himself as the fourth man in the Cardinals' running back group.