Three Cardinals Who Suffer Most From Saints Game Cancellation

These players were counting on big performances heading into Saturday in New Orleans.

With just three preseason games scheduled for the 2021 season, each game carried more significance with less opportunity to take reps against live opponents.

As with every team in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals were counting on their third and final preseason match-up to finalize position battles and help further evaluate key position battles.

After boarding the team plane, the Cardinals were re-directed back to Arizona, as their game with the New Orleans Saints was cancelled due to Hurricane Ida moving into the area. The game was previously delayed from it's 8:00 p.m. (ET) start time to 1:00 p.m. before the cancellation was made official.

Practices will be had, but opportunities for players to show their best against real competition no longer exist. For a bulk of players (mostly starters), no concern is had: Their spots are safe and secured.

However, with close to 30 players needing to be cut by the end of the month, those on the verge of being released or dropping down the depth chart are now at the mercy of two preseason games and training camp practices for evaluation.

So, who exactly are those players?

WR Andy Isabella

No other player on the Cardinals roster needed a big performance on Saturday like Isabella did. The receiver didn't play in either preseason game for Arizona thanks to two separate stints on the Reserve/COVID list.

In Isabella's absence, other receivers have stepped up. Guys such as Rondale Moore, KeeSean Johnson and others on the depth chart have continually looked solid when their number was dialed.

After a string of strong practices ahead of preseason Week 3, Isabella looked to capitalize on a lot of snaps and targets in New Orleans to make up some ground.

Is Isabella's job in jeopardy? Some will argue yes, while others find it hard to believe Isabella won't be on the final 53-man roster. However, a strong performance in an actual competitive setting would have settled any doubt.

RG Justin Murray

Heading into training camp, the right guard position was up for anybody's taking. Brian Winters, Josh Jones and Murray were destined to battle for the final missing piece in Arizona's offensive line.

Murray and Winters, much like Isabella, missed both preseason games played by the Cardinals, albeit due to injury. Jones has been a steady presence in their absences.

Where this gets complicated in the position battle at right guard: Murray currently finds himself as the middle man. Winters has the most experience out of the three linemen.

Jones has the hot-hand in the battle, dominating reps at the position all camp and getting great exposure on film for coaches to support him.

Murray possesses neither advantage. A solid performance on Saturday would have been a great reminder for the coaching staff on exactly how skillful Murray is.

RB Jonathan Ward

The top two running back spots in Arizona are safe and sound, as Chase Edmonds and James Conner look to provide a special one-two punch for the Cardinals out of the backfield.

The battle for the third running back spot has been a topic of intrigue, as Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward have been battling hard since the beginning of camp.

After sitting each game in 2020, Benjamin has fully taken advantage of his preseason opportunities. Benjamin has out-paced Ward in touchdowns and total yards through two games.

Ward, who missed cuts last season, could have made up some ground with strong showings on both offense and special teams against the Saints. Now that time has run out, Ward likely finds himself as the fourth man in the Cardinals' running back group.