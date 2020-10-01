SI.com
AllCardinals
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, LB Devon Kennard Still Not Practicing

Howard Balzer

There were an inordinate number of DNPs (did not practice) once again on the Cardinals' Thursday practice injury report. However, there was one fewer than Wednesday, albeit despite a new name added with inside linebacker Tanner Vallejo not practicing because of an illness.

One other person added Thursday was cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who was limited and listed with a head injury, which normally indicates a concussion. The Friday before Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, Kirkpatrick was listed as questionable with a neck injury, but played 43 defensive snaps.

Two of the DNPs from Wednesday were non-injury related veterans' days off for wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and nose tackle Corey Peters, who both had full participation Thursday.

Unchanged in the DNP category were safeties Budda Baker (thumb) and Chris Banjo (hamstring), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and outside linebacker Devon Kennard (calf).

One player upgraded from being limited Wednesday was defensive end Zach Allen (knee), who practiced fully.

Those who were limited both Wednesday and Thursday are center Mason Cole (hamstring), outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck (foot) and wide receiver Christian Kirk (groin).

For the Carolina Panthers, of the nine players listed Wednesday, five remain unchanged while four were upgraded.

Upgraded were tackle Russell Okung (foot; DNP to limited); defensive tackles Kawann Short (foot; limited to full) and Derrick Brown (not-injury related; DNP to full) and cornerback Donte Jackson (toe; limited to full).

Unchanged are defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (illness; DNP); guard Dennis Daley (ankle; limited); linebackers Jeremy Chinn and Adarius Taylor (both hip; limited) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow; full).

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the "team” portions of practice.

Friday, the practice descriptions are supplemented by the player’s game status, which is either out, doubtful or questionable.

If doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.

