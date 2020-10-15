SI.com
AllCardinals
OLBs Gardeck, Fitts; G Sweezy, NT Rashard Lawrence Miss Thursday Practice

Howard Balzer

The mysteries are solved.

Because the Cardinals play Monday night, teams involved in that game don’t issue their first practice injury report of the week until Thursday, even if they practice Wednesday, which the Cardinals did.

In the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday, outside linebackers Dennis Gardeck and Kylie Fitts both were not on the field Wednesday. Neither was working out on a side field, but Gardeck was seen entering the team facility as the rest of the team came out for stretching.

Both players were also not present Thursday, although Fitts was seens training on a side field. Now we know why. Gardeck is listed with a foot injury and Fitts with a hamstring. Gardeck was made available to the media after practice and said he would be fine and expects to play Monday night against Dallas.

Also not practicing for the second consecutive day were right guard J.R. Sweezy and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence. Both left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with injuries; Sweezy to the elbow and Lawrence to his calf.

Outside linebacker Devon Kennard was listed as limited (calf), while safety Chris Banjo, who has missed the last two games because of a hamstring injury, had full participation Thursday.

Inside linebacker Jordan Hicks (wrist) and safety Budda Baker (thumb) also had full participation.

The Cardinals don’t have practice Friday, so the report will be an estimate of players’ status had there been practice. The team will practice Saturday.

For the Cowboys, defensive end Everson Griffen did not practice (not-injury related).

Practicing fully were defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence (knee), Tyrone Crawford (ankle) and Dorance Armstrong (knee); tight end Blake Bell (knee); and cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee).

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the "team” portions of practice.

For this week, on Saturday the practice descriptions will be supplemented by the player’s game status, which is either out, doubtful or questionable.

If doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.

