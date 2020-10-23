After Thursday’s first regular practice of the week in preparation for Sunday’s flexed prime-time game against the Seahawks, the Cardinals added another player to the did-not-practice list.

Wednesday, when the team had a walk-through, the estimated injury reported indicated what the status would be had there been a regular practice. Not “practicing” (DNP) then and Thursday were right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (foot).

Thursday, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was added to the report as a non-participant because of a foot injury. Despite playing in all six games this season, making three starts, Kirkpatrick has been listed on the injury report several times this season for different ailments, none of which involved the lower half of his body.

Limited both days were outside linebackers Kylie Fitts (hamstring) and Dennis Gardeck (foot). Practicing in full both days were safety Budda Baker (thumb) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (wrist).

The Seahawks had 13 players on the report Wednesday and added two Thursday with fullback Nick Bellore not practicing (not-injury related) and tackle Jamarco Jones (cramps) being limited.

Four players remained the same from Wednesday, including safety Jamal Adams, who did not practice either day because of a groin injury. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee), running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder), defensive end Benson Mayowa (knee) and defensive tackle Anthony Rush (knee) were limited both days.

Eight players had their status change from Wednesday to Thursday.

Going from not practicing to full participation were guard Damien Lewis (ankle) and tackle Brandon Shell (illness).

Moving from DNP to limited was cornerback Quinton Dunbar (not-injury related).

From limited to not practicing were tackle Duane Brown (knee/not-injury related) and guard Mike Iupati (back).

Conversely, going from limited to full participation were tight end Will Dissly (Achilles) and wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf (both not-injury related).

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the “team” portions of practice.

Friday, the practice descriptions are supplemented by the player’s game status, which is either out, doubtful or questionable.

If doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.