Phillips Upgraded to Limited Thursday; Hopkins, Fitzgerald Return

Compared to the Arizona Cardinals Wednesday injury report, the first of Week 9 ahead of hosting the Miami Dolphins, Thursday's iterations showed positive trends. Of the three players who had status changes, each moved in a healthy direction.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) was upgraded to limited status at Thursday's session after not participating Wednesday. Phillips has missed several practices this season for a myriad of different issues, but appears to be trending toward competing Sunday if he continues to progress Friday. Phillips was observed at practice Wednesday without his helmet and watching individual drills on the sideline.

Phillips has played in every game for the Cardinals this season with his least amount of action coming before the bye against the Seattle Seahawks when he went out with the hamstring injury after playing 27 defensive snaps, which was 32 percent of the team's total.

Other changes Thursday included wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins ad Larry Fitzgerald returning to the practice field in full after not participating Wednesday for non-injury related reasons.

As for those who maintained their status Thursday, inside linebackers Jordan Hicks (ankle/wrist) and Ezekiel Turner (toe) were limited. During the open portion of the session, Turner was observed conditioning on a side field, while Hicks participated during individual drills.

Running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) remained out Thursday, the same as their status Wednesday. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Drake is "day-to-day" and that the injury that he suffered against Seattle is not as bad as initially expected. Meanwhile, Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday that Kirkpatrick "feels great" and is likely going to be available Sunday against Miami.

Safety Budda Baker (thumb) was a full participant and there is no concern for his game status, although he will still wear the protective cast over his right hand to protect the thumb that required surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament he played through against the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

For the Dolphins, two of the four players who either did not participate or were limited Wednesday had their status changed Thursday. Running backs Patrick Laird (ankle) was elevated from limited participation to full, while Myles Gaskin (knee) was removed from the injury report because the Dolphins placed him on reserve/injured and he will miss at least the next three weeks. Running back Matt Breida (hamstring) was a non-participant again Thursday, while cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) was limited.

Safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles), defensive lineman Shaq Lawson (shoulder), safety Bobby McCain (ankle), linebacker Elandon Roberts (elbow), safety Eric Rowe (shoulder), tight end Adam Shaheen (shoulder) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) were all full participants again Thursday.