Thursday Practice Notes; Cardinals-Cowboys Game-Time Changed

James Conner, DeAndre Hopkins and Robert Alford were among the Cardinals not participating during the open part of practice.

The NFL made a switch to the Arizona Cardinals' Week 17 road matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The game was initially scheduled for 11 a.m. MST on Sunday, Jan. 2, but now it will start at 2:25 p.m.

It will air on FOX.

That matchup could have major seeding applications in the NFC playoff picture. Arizona is the No. 3 seed after Week 14 and Dallas is No. 4.

The Cardinals are in a three-way tie record-wise with Green Bay and Tampa Bay at the top of the conference, but tie-breakers have them in the third spot. The Cowboys are just one game back, and could leapfrog Arizona with a win should that remain the case.

The Cardinals also lead the Rams in the NFC West by only one game, so they are still trying to fight them off for the division crown.

Practice notes

Report from Tempe

The Cardinals did not practice Wednesday but had to release an estimated injury report.

The would-be non-participants:

RB James Conner (ankle)

CB Robert Alford (pectoral)

DL Leki Fotu (shoulder)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee)

DL Zach Kerr (ribs)

NT Corey Peters (knee)

Of that group, Fotu was the only participant in Thursday's portion of practice open to media observation.

Hopkins is reportedly out for the season, as he is said to need surgery to repair a torn MCL.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Conner is day-to-day on Wednesday. The running back received an MRI earlier this week.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told reporters on Thursday that Alford is being evaluated and his status is up in the air.

"Right now, there's no clarity to what it really is and how long he's gonna be out," Joseph said.

Left guard Justin Pugh, listed as limited for Wednesday, was not on the field during drills on Thursday. He was active but did not play Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Just didn’t feel like it was right to put him out there not being 100 percent against that defensive line and what he’d be facing," Kingsbury said of Pugh postgame on Monday. "So, we’re hoping next week.”

Hopkins details

While the last thing Kingsbury said on Hopkins was that he was getting a second opinion after an MRI, dire reports surfaced Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that Hopkins is tentatively set for surgery on Friday, and the team is not expecting him back at any point this year.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport kept the door open by saying he could be back deep in the playoffs, which is not very optimistic either.

Hopkins injured his knee against the Rams on Monday.

Hopkins reactions

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver A.J. Green spoke with reporters after practice and naturally answered questions about Hopkins.

"Obviously that's a big hit, that's a guy we all love and trust on the field," Murray said. "When I was out, he was out and the guys stepped up. I think that's something that great teams do."

Green started with a simple "it sucks," but elaborated that he has great faith in the rest of the receivers.

"Everybody knows what he means to this team," Green said. "We're not gonna replace him, you can't replace him. But we also have a great group of guys in the receiving room that we're gonna rally behind."

He also told reporters that he's talked to Hopkins, who is in "great spirits." He said Hopkins is in Los Angeles and thinks that's where the surgery will happen.

Lions' Hockenson

The Lions also had some difficult injury news drop on Thursday morning ahead of their matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson will reportedly miss the remainder of the season after undergoing thumb surgery, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The third-year tight end had 61 catches for 583 yards in 12 games this season. He had six receptions for 131 yards against the Cardinals in Week 1 of 2019.