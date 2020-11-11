Cardinals Tight Ends Work to 'Keep Growing' After Strong Week 9

When Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams was placed on reserve/injured with an ankle issue a day after the team's win over Washington in the second game of the season Sept. 21, he spent the following weeks analyzing his position group and their performance in games. While he said it was difficult to sit at home and watch on Sundays, there were those in his room he felt stepped up.

"I think (tight end) Darrell (Daniels) showed great talent when I was out," Williams said Tuesday. "He really stepped up, played a bigger role in the offense. (Tight end) Dan (Arnold) really stepped up. We had guys like (tight end) Evan (Baylis) and [tight end Jordan Thomas] come in and step up. Really, I'm just here to do what I can for the team and obviously if someone else gets hurt, we're going to step up, do more and that's what happened when I got hurt."

Williams' return Sunday against the Miami Dolphins was a catalyst for more visible success, as he scored a touchdown on his first catch of the season, a 4-yard reception thrown by quarterback Kyler Murray. Yet, it was not the only score by the position group in the game.

In fact, for the first time since Kliff Kingsbury assumed the position as head coach of the Cardinals in January of 2019, Arizona had two tight ends score a touchdown in the same game. Williams' scoring catch was followed up by a 21-yard haul by Daniels, who ripped the ball away from Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones to avoid what appeared to be an interception. The scoring drive tied the game at 24 — the Cardinals would inevitably lose 34-31 — and gave Daniels the first touchdown reception of his four-year career.

"I think the big play was Darrell Daniels making that touchdown catch for his first touchdown catch in his career," Williams said. "I was lucky enough to be on the field to watch it happen. I was watching, I was like, 'Dang, [Jones is] going to knock it down.' All of the sudden [Daniels] came down with it. That's a play he'll always remember and it's one of those things that, as a tight-end room, we want to go out there and show we can always make plays to help this team win. And I think with the guys we have here now, I think it's sky's the limit. Now we've just got to keep growing on it for the rest of the season."

Prior to Week 9, Cardinals tight ends had produced just one touchdown this season. That came in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers when Thomas hauled in a 3-yard score.

Thomas was signed to the practice squad Sept. 8 and subsequently promoted to the 53-man roster Sept. 19, where he remained before Arizona waived him Saturday. He was claimed by the New England Patriots Tuesday after having their Monday claim deferred due to playing on Monday Night Football.

While the unit may not have eye-popping statistical output, Williams expressed his pride in how the unit operates on a weekly basis.

"We just take it week by week, almost day by day," he said. "It's whatever coaches are going to ask us to do. We always have a saying in the tight-end room that we're problem solvers, so wherever Kliff wants us to be, where our coaches want us to play — special teams, offense, running, pass catching — it doesn't matter. We want to be out there. We want to be doing our part to help team win."

With Williams active again, the the Kingsbury-led Cardinals can potentially employ more 12-personnel looks with their main starter back in the fold. Even so, Williams is emphasizing that success lies outside of solely his effort.

"It's more of a team effort," Williams said. "As I said before, the tight-end room, we're problem solvers. Whatever we're thrown at, we're just going to take it head on and from here on throughout the rest of the season I'm going to do my best to stay healthy. And we'll see what we can do as a room and see what we can do as a team."