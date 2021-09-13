Titans Speak About Inability to Contain Kyler Murray

To try to mimic the likes of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray would be a waste of time.

Sure, you can have mobile quarterbacks simulate what you've seen on tape from Murray during scout-team sessions. There's been some instances where coaches have even resorted to having players chase chickens around to simulate movement and the act of chasing after a mobile passer.

Tennessee likely spent a great deal of time game planning for Murray. However, no amount of preparation could have foreseen what the third-year quarterback would do to the Titans defense.

Sixty minutes after opening kickoff, the dust began to settle. Murray had torched the Titans for 289 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air, while also adding 20 more rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.

It was a performance to remember for Murray, who led the Cardinals to a 38-13 victory on Sunday. Arizona moves to 1-0, and it appears Titans defenders were moved by Murray's first outing of the 2021 season.

"I mean, what – if you can tell me a way to prepare for five guys chasing after one, with five guys blocking – you know what I mean? What are you going to do? Like, he made a play. We're chasing it, the depth, we got him off the spot, he plants his back foot. He's an exceptional player and he made a play," said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

"We can try and prepare and we can chase a jitterbug around in practice and think that, but he made a play. And that's unfortunate on third-and-10. I'm not going to take anything away from him. We executed the rush, came back the next time, he didn't take off and tried to step up. And Jeff (Simmons) came around when he was supposed to come and he got a sack. So, I don't know if Kyler (Murray) knows where he's going. He's just going and being a natural athlete. So, again, I'll give all the credit to them, their players, and their coaching staff."

Vrabel was a mere bystander for the show Murray put on for a packed Nissan Stadium. A few of his players had field-access seats.

"He ran around, made some good plays. Being the quarterback that he is, trying to corral him and get him inside the pocket is definitely tough," said Titans safety Kevin Byard.

"I think we did some good things on defense, but it wasn’t good enough, especially on crucial downs, third downs. We just didn’t make enough plays today."

Titans linebacker Bud Dupree feels the same way.

"He is an athlete. He does what he does, and it is very frustrating when you get close to him and you can’t get him down," said Dupree following the game.

"When he is making those cuts on a dime, it is very frustrating. It is one of the reasons why he is the electrifying player he is and he is able to keep his team in the game like he did. Hats off to him. We have to continue to work on that aspect of the game because we are going to face more guys like that."

Murray's teammates see his talents on a daily basis, yet it was still a treat for his guys to watch the Cardinals' offense thrive under his guidance.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said, "Man, he won the game. At the end of the day, it says W or a loss. He had five touchdowns. He prepared like he was going to have five touchdowns. He demanded everybody else to be on their A-game. When we messed up, Kyler was the first one on us. I expected that out of him the way he’s prepared this offseason.

"It’s fun playing with a guy like Kyler. You know what to expect. The play is never over until he’s on the ground. For us, it’s just being where he needs us to be. Sometimes it’s free-styling with him and just getting open, finding the open spot. (Head coach) Kliff (Kingsbury) does a good job of preparing us for those scramble drills because we know a guy like Kyler; it’s hard for him to go down. Conditioning is a big thing. You’ve got to prepare for games like this today."

Murray spoke following the game, and touched on a second-half interception that would have cemented a near-perfect performance.

"That interception shouldn’t have happened, but at the end of the day, there’s adversity in every game," said Murray.

"That was a little bit of ours, and we faced it. We had a lot of early penalties that were stalling a drive that we could’ve handled and made it a little easier. But at the end of the day, I think all of it is good for us to go through early in the season. That way, we clean it up, go back to work and understand what we have to do. Like I said, I’m proud of the way the guys fought today."

The Cardinals will return to State Farm Stadium for their first home game of the new season against the Vikings next Sunday. With former franchise player Patrick Peterson returning to the desert and stars such as Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, pregame talk is sure to center around similar stories.

Minnesota may not be too concerned with story lines at this moment, as they need to find some sort of elixir for what Murray often puts on display.