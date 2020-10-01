Perhaps their own director of pro scouting Adrian Wilson wasn’t interested in playing anymore (wink, wink), but the Cardinals have dipped into the NFL past by signing safety T.J. Ward to the practice squad.

Ward was on the practice field Thursday morning in the portion of practice viewed by the media, and it’s not out of the question he could be added to the active roster for Sunday’s game in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Ward started 99 games in his eight-year career that began as a second-round pick with the Cleveland Browns in 2010 and ended after he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017.

He was in the Pro Bowl twice, once with Cleveland in 2013 and then with Denver the following season.

During his eight NFL seasons, Ward compiled 607 tackles (458 solo), eight interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 8.5 sacks and 44 passes defensed. He was part of Denver’s team that won Super Bowl 50 over Carolina in February, 2016.

The Cardinals’ available players at safety is low with Budda Baker (thumb surgery) and Chris Banjo (hamstring) both out of practice again Thursday.

For the second consecutive practice, rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons was working with the safeties in the part of practice seen by the media.

Depending on how Ward practices Thursday and Friday and how comfortable he is with the defense, it’s conceivable he could be elevated to the active roster Saturday without anyone having to be removed from the 53-man roster.

The other safeties on the roster are Deionte Thompson, Curtis Riley and Charles Washington.

Ward took the practice-squad spot of tackle Rick Leonard, who was released.