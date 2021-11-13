NFL Fine Police Target Cardinals LB Chandler Jones

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones was “guilty” of a uniform violation for wearing a T-shirt honoring the memory of Freddie Joe Nunn.

The NFL fine police often aren’t very smart.

They weren’t in 2002 when they threatened to fine Colts quarterback Peyton Manning when he wanted to honor the memory of franchise icon Johnny Unitas by wearing his signature black high-tops in a game.

They weren’t again this week when they hit Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones with a $10,300 fine for wearing a T-shirt in honor of linebacker Freddie Joe Nunn.

Jones lifted his jersey and showed the shirt after breaking Nunn’s career sack record last Sunday against the 40ers. The shirt included a R.I.P. to Nunn, who passed away Oct. 16 at the age of 59.

Jones tweeted a simple “Sheesh” Friday, which hardly addressed how tone-deaf the league can be.

The league wants uniformity in what players wear, including socks, and ensuring that jerseys are tucked in. But a T-shirt underneath the jersey that is shown for a few seconds? Seriously?

It’s unclear why Jones was fined double the normal $5,150 for a first offense. A NFL source told AllCardinals that “No one at the league confirms fines on background for uniform violations.”

It also is illogical that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined $14,650 for repeated violations of COVID protocols, which are all about health and safety.

Or that Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was fined only $5,972 for taunting in the team’s loss to Pittsburgh last Monday night.

Whether anyone agrees or disagrees with the penalty isn’t the point. The reality is it was flagged and the league then backed up official Tony Corrente with the fine in an atmosphere where they are hoping to discourage taunting.

Yet, Jones was fined more than Marsh for a T-shirt.

Still, the issue isn’t solely about money. Jones can surely afford a fine that’s slightly more than 1% of his weekly salary with the money going to a fund that supports players.

It’s about optics, principle and common sense.

Three things that are often in short supply in the National Football League.