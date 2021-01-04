Too Many Negative Plays Burn the Cardinals in the End

The Cardinals had a lot of "negative plays" this year that cost them enough games to miss the playoffs.

"We feel like we definitely shouldn't have been in this position, but we are," cornerback Patrick Peterson said leading into Week 17.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries added: "We have to go out and show exactly where we are as a team, put it on film, make sure we continue to move in the direction that we want to go for the playoffs."

Regardless of what the Cardinals believed they should have been this season, a playoff team isn't what they are. After an 18-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Arizona dropped to 8-8, 3-6 since the bye week and outside the playoff picture.

The Cardinals entered their bye week 5-2, in first place in the NFC West. They had scored 30 or more points in three straight games.

As the questions come in on why that team missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, quarterback Kyler Murray answered one postgame.

"It goes back to winning the games that you're supposed to win and not putting yourself in this position," Murray said. "We still had an opportunity today to put ourselves in the playoffs.

"I know we're a playoff team. I know what we're capable of. Something that kept holding us back all year was us hurting ourselves. And it came back to bite us for sure."

Four of the eight losses were to Detroit, Carolina, San Francisco and New England, teams that finished the season with a combined record of 23-41.

What hurt the Cardinals:

Most penalized team in the league

Most false starts in the league

Negative turnover margin

20th or worse in giveaways, third-down percentage and field-goal percentage

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury calls them "negative plays."

These were also on display on Sunday. The Cardinals won the turnover battle 2-1, but their one giveaway was an interception returned for a touchdown thrown by backup quarterback Chris Streveler, who relieved Murray after he went down with an ankle injury.

Arizona was 2-for-9 on third down, and its lone field-goal try was blocked.

Plus, the Cardinals were flagged six times for 38 yards, one of which was a holding call against guard Justin Pugh in the end zone that resulted in a safety.

That may not have been all on Pugh, who had to block for a while as Streveler was indecisive in the end zone. But, he even discussed penalties before Sunday’s game this week as an area that the team has hurt itself this year.

"Self inflicted wounds is definitely something that I can point to right now that I know as an offensive line we have to clear up and me personally I have to clear up," Pugh said.

Murray has used the phrase "shot ourselves in the foot" and variations of that a lot this year. The Cardinals have been in a lot of close contests: nine one-score games with a record of 4-5. In close games, one critical mistake or a plethora of small cuts throughout can make the difference, and it did several times this year.

"I think part of it is going through it, learning how to win," Murray said. "I hope that this motivates us as an organization. It's an ugly feeling and nobody wants to feel like this. Especially when we've all talked about it. We've kind of shot ourselves in the foot. I feel like we should already be in the playoffs, but we're not."

The Cardinals had great highs in 2020. They defeated the eventual 12-4 Seattle Seahawks in prime time. A DeAndre Hopkins walk-off catch put away the eventual 13-3 Buffalo Bills.

They ended up scoring 43 more points than they allowed, a better margin than the Chicago Bears, the team that took the final wild-card spot in the NFC.

For all of those highlights, there were the three interceptions in a three-point loss to an eventual five-win Lions team. Or the 10 penalties, eight on offense, committed to throw off any rhythm in the second matchup with the Seahawks.

Playing clean football could have saved the season for Arizona, but as Murray said, “It is, what it is.”