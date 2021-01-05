Top 10: These Five Cardinals Topped the League

The Cardinals did not make the playoffs in 2020, but they did have some of the league's top performers.

In his first post-season press conference, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury mentioned multiple times that he and his staff have a lot of evaluating to do.

Arizona sat at 5-2, yet did a nosedive, missing out of a playoff spot after a 3-6 finish to the season. While the Cardinals' shortcomings led to a missed chance to earn a playoff berth, a lot of their impact players were among the league’s elite in various categories.

QB Kyler Murray

Top 10 in:

Total TDs for a QB

Rushing yards/carry

Rushing TDs

20-yard runs

Passing yards/single game

Longest completion

Interceptions

Fumbles

Murray seemed to set records every other week in his second season. He set the franchise record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 11. He had nine games with a passing and rushing score, which has never been done in NFL history.

However, in many passing categories, Murray wasn’t among the league leaders. The Cardinals ran an offense that relied on the run game to steer the ship, and that is where Murray thrived during the first half of the season especially.

He ended second in yards per carry with 6.2, just behind Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (6.3). He also was tied for sixth in 20-yard runs and tied for seventh in touchdown rushes.

Murray found success when the Cardinals ran read options for him in the red zone.

"I'm just very thankful that we have a quarterback here that can do that for the next 10 to 15 years," receiver Larry Fitzgerald said.

The young quarterback threw the ball 558 times, tied for seventh in the league, but was outside the top 20 in yards per attempt.

An area where Murray could look to improve is ball security. He was eighth in interceptions with 12 and tied for sixth with nine fumbles.

He was also tied for fourth in fourth-quarter picks. His passer rating in the final 15 minutes was 14th in the NFC and 26th in the NFL.

RB Kenyan Drake

Top 10 in:

Rushing yards

Rushing TDs

Carries

Rushing first downs

Longest run

First down percentage on third-and-short

Stuffed

Drake did not gain five yards per carry like he did last year and he did not reach his goal of a 1,000-yard rushing season.

But, he was relied on heavily in the offense with the fourth-most carries in the NFL, and in short-yardage situations, he was one of the league’s most effective backs. When he got the ball on third-and-short, he moved the sticks on nine of 12 tries, the fourth-best percentage in the NFL.

He struggled, though, to consistently find holes, as he has pointed out that his patience needed work this year. This partially led to him getting stuffed the second-most times in the NFL.

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Top 10 in:

Receptions

Receiving yards

Scrimmage yards

Yards after the catch

First-down catches

25-yard catches

Hopkins made his introduction to the team loudly with a 14-catch, 151-yard debut against San Francisco in Week 1. He was a force offensively all year for Arizona, as someone who did not need to be open to catch the ball.

He finished third in receiving yards and tied for second in catches. This was despite playing mostly without Murray in Week 17, as he injured his ankle on the opening drive and didn’t return until the fourth quarter.

Hopkins caught 13 passes beyond 25 yards, tied for fifth, including what is referred to as the “Hail Murray” to beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

He did not win the NFL’s receptions race, but he did set a Cardinals record with 115 in a single season.



"It's expected, I'm not surprised by it," fellow receiver Christian Kirk said of Hopkins setting the record. "He's an elite impact player and shows every week why he's the best receiver in the league."

OLB Haason Reddick

Top 10 in:

Sacks

Tackles for loss

Forced fumbles

Fastest sack

Reddick found his place in the NFL this season.

In his fourth year, he settled in as one of the league’s top edge rushers down the stretch with 7.5 sacks over the final four weeks of the season. He finished tied for the fourth-most sacks at 12.5.

"I knew I wanted to be a double-digit guy this year," Reddick said. "And the fact that I was able to achieve that goal, this whole year has been special to me."

The Cardinals were top-five in the NFL in sacks in 2020 despite not having All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones after Week 5 (torn biceps). Reddick’s speed off the edge proved to be a valuable commodity, as shown when he had the second-fastest sack of the season against Philadelphia in Week 15, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

His ability to get in the backfield quickly also allowed him to hit quarterbacks from behind, causing six fumbles, second most in football.

S Budda Baker

Top 10 in:

Solo tackles

Interception return yards

Baker became the highest-paid safety in the NFL before the season started, and his ensuing play showed why. He won NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October after a three-game stretch in which he had 31 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

His second interception resulted in the longest return of the season, 90 yards, but Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf ensured that he did not score with the longest run for a tackle of the year.

Baker led the NFL in solo tackles in 2019, and he finished sixth this year. He did miss a game, though, which could have led to him ending in the top five or higher.

"Whether it's getting guys aligned, knowing my job, knowing that the offense is going to try and do certain things because they don't want me to make plays and knowing how to mess with them by showing that I'm going to go blitz . . . I would say I grew tremendously," Baker said after the season's end.