If it’s the NFL season, power rankings can be found everywhere with varying opinions. It’s no surprise that the Cardinals’ victory over San Francisco caught the eye of the power rankers. And Sports Illustrated is no different.

Mitch Goldich provides his list after Week 1 and he explains how Sports Illustrated is handling the rankings this season:

"Welcome to The MMQB's Week 2 power rankings! We're doing things a little differently this year. For years we've had the MMQB Power Rankings Poll, in which a panel of our writers and editors rank each team 1 through 32 and we tally up the points. (See our preseason poll here.) This year we'll be taking turns with the power rankings most weeks and breaking the poll back out at a few key points in the season. My number came up first, so here I am with Week 2."

We will do exactly what Goldich predicted and present his ranking for the Cardinals, which is at No. 10:

He wrote, “The Cardinals were such a popular sleeper team last spring and over the summer that I think they were almost post-hype when everyone made their actual predictions just before the season. Everyone is going to hop back on the bandwagon now, as they should after one of the more impressive wins of Week 1. You can’t overreact too much to Week 1, but look at the NFC: The 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, Vikings and Bucs all lost. With great vibes in Arizona this week, I’m sliding them into the top 10!”

