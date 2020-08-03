My Take: NFL Top 100 Disrespects Offensive Linemen
Howard Balzer
Well, it looks like the 970 NFL players that voted on this year’s NFL Top 100 class (near the end of the 2019 season), spoke loudly about their respect (or lack thereof) for the guys that pave the way for the offensive exploits we spectators marvel at every week.
It’s often said “it’s what up from that counts,” but in the minds of the voting players, it apparently doesn’t count for much.
Shame, shame, shame. Dropping my H-Bomb (stay tuned for more on that) on those voters.
Offensive players accounted for 55 of the 100 players selected with a staggering 46 either playing wide receiver (17), quarterback (13), running back (12) or tight end (four). Yes, do the simple arithmetic and realize that only nine offensive linemen — five tackles, three guards and one center – were deemed to be in the top 100 players in the league.
Seriously? That’s not even enough to field two complete units!
The Cardinals had three offensive players in the Top 100: wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (8) and Larry Fitzgerald (69), as well as quarterback Kyler Murray (90).
Can anyone make a legitimate case that Seattle second-year receiver D.K. Metcalf (81) deserves to be on the list more than three second-team All-Pros: tackle Mitchell Schwartz of the Chiefsl and guards Joe Thuney of the Patriots and Joel Bitonio of the Browns? Or, that compromised running back Todd Gurley (51) of the Rams, who averaged 3.8 yards-per-attempt last season, should be listed instead of Pro Bowl players (pick your favorite): tackle Trent Brown; guards Marshal Yanda, David DeCastro and Brandon Scherff; or centers Rodney Hudson, Maurkice Pouncey and Travis Frederick? Yanda and Hudson were also second-team All-Pros.
Only one other position on offense had an honoree not in the Top 100: Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who was also voted to the Pro Bowl.
In addition to Metcalf and Gurley, there were six other receivers and three running backs that were not voted first- or second-team All-Pros or selected to the Pro Bowl. At quarterback, the number is five.
The highest-rated offensive lineman selected is Colts guard Quenton Nelson (29) and the next doesn’t enter the list until Cowboys guard Zack Martin at 55.
By contrast, there are nine quarterbacks and running backs in the top 50, as well as seven wide receivers and two tight ends.
One thing is certain: As camps open around the league, many offensive linemen should have some pointed words for the guys they protect and for whom they create running lanes.
Following are the rankings by position for offensive players in the Top 100. Teams listed are who they played for in 2019.
Quarterbacks
1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens: League MVP, First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl
2. Russell Wilson, Seahawks: Second-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl
4. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: Pro Bowl
12. Drew Brees, Saints: Pro Bowl
14. Tom Brady, Patriots
16. Aaron Rodgers, Packers: Pro Bowl
20: Deshaun Watson, Texans: Pro Bowl
43. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
46. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
58. Kirk Cousins, Vikings: Pro Bowl injury replacement
78. Ryan Tannehill, Titans: Pro Bowl injury replacement
87. Josh Allen, Bills
90. Kyler Murray, Cardinals
Wide receivers
5. Michael Thomas, Saints: First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl
8: DeAndre Hopkins, Texans: First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl
11. Julio Jones, Falcons: Second-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl
22. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs: Pro Bowl
30. Mike Evans, Buccaneers: Pro Bowl
38. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers: Second-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl
49. Amari Cooper, Cowboys: Pro Bowl injury replacement
54. Stefon Diggs, Vikings
57. Davante Adams, Packers: Pro Bowl injury replacement
59. Odell Beckham Jr., Browns
61. Jarvis Landry, Browns: Pro Bowl
65. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
69. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
77: Kennan Allen, Chargers, Pro Bowl
81. DK Metcalf, Seahawks
89. Cooper Kupp, L.A. Rams
93. Allen Robinson, Bears
Running backs
6. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers: First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl
10. Derrick Henry, Titans: Second-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl
21. Dalvin Cook, Vikings: Pro Bowl
24. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys: Pro Bowl
31. Saquon Barkley, Giants
33. Aaron Jones, Packers
36. Nick Chubb, Browns: Pro Bowl
42. Alvin Kamara, Saints: Pro Bowl injury replacement
44. Mark Ingram II, Ravens: Pro Bowl
51. Todd Gurley II, Rams
72. Josh Jacobs, Raiders
96. Chris Carson, Seahawks
Tight ends
7. George Kittle, 49ers: First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl
18. Travis Kelce, Chiefs: Second-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl
85. Zach Ertz, Eagles: Pro Bowl
99. Darren Waller, Raiders
Offensive linemen
29. G Quenton Nelson, Colts: First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl
55. G Zack martin, Cowboys: First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl
62. David Bakhtiari, Packers: Second-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl
66. Laremy Tunsil, Dolphins: Pro Bowl
74. Ronnie Stanley, Ravens: First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl
78. Tyron Smith, Cowboys: Pro Bowl
82. Ryan Ramczyk, Saints: First-team All-Pro
94. Jason Kelce, Eagles: First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl
98. Brandon Brooks, Eagles: Pro Bowl