Well, it looks like the 970 NFL players that voted on this year’s NFL Top 100 class (near the end of the 2019 season), spoke loudly about their respect (or lack thereof) for the guys that pave the way for the offensive exploits we spectators marvel at every week.

It’s often said “it’s what up from that counts,” but in the minds of the voting players, it apparently doesn’t count for much.

Shame, shame, shame. Dropping my H-Bomb (stay tuned for more on that) on those voters.

Offensive players accounted for 55 of the 100 players selected with a staggering 46 either playing wide receiver (17), quarterback (13), running back (12) or tight end (four). Yes, do the simple arithmetic and realize that only nine offensive linemen — five tackles, three guards and one center – were deemed to be in the top 100 players in the league.

Seriously? That’s not even enough to field two complete units!

The Cardinals had three offensive players in the Top 100: wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (8) and Larry Fitzgerald (69), as well as quarterback Kyler Murray (90).

Can anyone make a legitimate case that Seattle second-year receiver D.K. Metcalf (81) deserves to be on the list more than three second-team All-Pros: tackle Mitchell Schwartz of the Chiefsl and guards Joe Thuney of the Patriots and Joel Bitonio of the Browns? Or, that compromised running back Todd Gurley (51) of the Rams, who averaged 3.8 yards-per-attempt last season, should be listed instead of Pro Bowl players (pick your favorite): tackle Trent Brown; guards Marshal Yanda, David DeCastro and Brandon Scherff; or centers Rodney Hudson, Maurkice Pouncey and Travis Frederick? Yanda and Hudson were also second-team All-Pros.

Only one other position on offense had an honoree not in the Top 100: Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who was also voted to the Pro Bowl.

In addition to Metcalf and Gurley, there were six other receivers and three running backs that were not voted first- or second-team All-Pros or selected to the Pro Bowl. At quarterback, the number is five.

The highest-rated offensive lineman selected is Colts guard Quenton Nelson (29) and the next doesn’t enter the list until Cowboys guard Zack Martin at 55.

By contrast, there are nine quarterbacks and running backs in the top 50, as well as seven wide receivers and two tight ends.

One thing is certain: As camps open around the league, many offensive linemen should have some pointed words for the guys they protect and for whom they create running lanes.

Following are the rankings by position for offensive players in the Top 100. Teams listed are who they played for in 2019.

Quarterbacks

1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens: League MVP, First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

2. Russell Wilson, Seahawks: Second-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

4. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: Pro Bowl

12. Drew Brees, Saints: Pro Bowl

14. Tom Brady, Patriots

16. Aaron Rodgers, Packers: Pro Bowl

20: Deshaun Watson, Texans: Pro Bowl

43. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

46. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

58. Kirk Cousins, Vikings: Pro Bowl injury replacement

78. Ryan Tannehill, Titans: Pro Bowl injury replacement

87. Josh Allen, Bills

90. Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Wide receivers

5. Michael Thomas, Saints: First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

8: DeAndre Hopkins, Texans: First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

11. Julio Jones, Falcons: Second-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

22. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs: Pro Bowl

30. Mike Evans, Buccaneers: Pro Bowl

38. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers: Second-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

49. Amari Cooper, Cowboys: Pro Bowl injury replacement

54. Stefon Diggs, Vikings

57. Davante Adams, Packers: Pro Bowl injury replacement

59. Odell Beckham Jr., Browns

61. Jarvis Landry, Browns: Pro Bowl

65. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

69. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

77: Kennan Allen, Chargers, Pro Bowl

81. DK Metcalf, Seahawks

89. Cooper Kupp, L.A. Rams

93. Allen Robinson, Bears

Running backs

6. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers: First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

10. Derrick Henry, Titans: Second-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

21. Dalvin Cook, Vikings: Pro Bowl

24. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys: Pro Bowl

31. Saquon Barkley, Giants

33. Aaron Jones, Packers

36. Nick Chubb, Browns: Pro Bowl

42. Alvin Kamara, Saints: Pro Bowl injury replacement

44. Mark Ingram II, Ravens: Pro Bowl

51. Todd Gurley II, Rams

72. Josh Jacobs, Raiders

96. Chris Carson, Seahawks

Tight ends

7. George Kittle, 49ers: First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

18. Travis Kelce, Chiefs: Second-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

85. Zach Ertz, Eagles: Pro Bowl

99. Darren Waller, Raiders

Offensive linemen

29. G Quenton Nelson, Colts: First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

55. G Zack martin, Cowboys: First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

62. David Bakhtiari, Packers: Second-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

66. Laremy Tunsil, Dolphins: Pro Bowl

74. Ronnie Stanley, Ravens: First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

78. Tyron Smith, Cowboys: Pro Bowl

82. Ryan Ramczyk, Saints: First-team All-Pro

94. Jason Kelce, Eagles: First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

98. Brandon Brooks, Eagles: Pro Bowl