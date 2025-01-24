Top Defensive Coordinator Expected to Return to NFC West
The Arizona Cardinals may be back to facing a tough and talented defense led by Robert Saleh.
Saleh once roamed the sidelines of the San Francisco 49ers as their defensive coordinator for four seasons before taking the New York Jets' head coaching job.
After Saleh was shockingly fired midseason, there was some speculation as to where one of the league's top defensive minds would land - and it appears San Francisco is back on the menu after Saleh didn't land the Jacksonville Jaguars' gig.
From The Athletic:
"Welcome back, Robert Saleh. According to league sources briefed on the coaching search, the San Francisco 49ers are expected to land the top target of their defensive coordinator search, the man who in 2017 established the system the 49ers have run ever since."
Saleh was considered a top candidate for the Jaguars' head coach vacancy, though Liam Coen ultimately appears to be the guy in Jacksonville.
That's good news for the 49ers, who have missed Saleh since he departed after the 2020 season. Under Saleh's guidance, San Francisco fielded one of the top defenses across the league.
More from The Athletic:
"Saleh first arrived with the 49ers in 2017 with an aggressive “all gas, no brake” slogan and by 2019 had turned the 49ers into one of the top defenses in the league, one that relied on four talented defensive linemen to harass the quarterback and halt tailbacks. They tallied 48 sacks, held opponents under 20 points per game and finished first in the league in allowing 169.2 passing yards a game."
The 49ers were very banged up in 2024, suffering numerous injuries on the defensive side of the ball. A combination of health and Saleh's expected impact could see San Francisco shoot right back up to the top of the NFC West.