Skip to main content

Top Five Highest Cardinals Cap Numbers for 2022

The Arizona Cardinals are paying these players the highest among the roster in 2022.

The Arizona Cardinals are now in full offseason mode, and with free agency quickly approaching in March, the organization will begin to make tough decisions in regards to the roster. 

Who stays? Who goes? 

With 27 players on Arizona's roster deemed as some sort of free agent (unrestricted/restricted/exclusive-rights free agent), turnover is sure to happen. 

The Cardinals will likely need to significantly lower a handful of large cap numbers set to hit when the league year begins March 16. 

Read More

While those moves are to be determined, let's take a look at the top-five Cardinals with high cap figures for this season. 

*All figures are from Over The Cap

Top-Five Highest Cardinals Cap Numbers in 2022

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

WR DeAndre Hopkins ($25,050,000)

Hopkins has the highest figure for Arizona in 2022, with over $25 million set to hit the cap. Worth it? When healthy, absolutely. With under $7 million in guaranteed money and a possible $10.78 million in potential cap savings with a potential restructure, could we see Hopkins rework his deal?

1 / 5

Honorable Mentions

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

C Rodney Hudson ($12,610,000)

Hudson, acquired via trade last offseason, is well worth any price the Cardinals are asked to pay. Hudson has only $1 million in guaranteed salary in 2022.

1 / 3

Cardinals' Kyler Murray (1) warms up with Deandre Hopkins (10) before a game against the Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Dec. 20, 2020.
News

Top Five Highest Cardinals Cap Numbers for 2022

just now
© Patrick Breen/The Republic
News

Reports: Adrian Wilson Set to Become New Jaguars GM

35 minutes ago
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Reviewing the Rodney Hudson Trade: Cardinals Still Emerge as Winners

22 hours ago
USATSI_17164154_168386758_lowres
News

Cardinals, NFL Grassroots Program Grants $250K to Install Football Field in Glendale

Jan 26, 2022
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals Rookie Season Review: Cornerback Marco Wilson

Jan 26, 2022
State Farm Stadium
News

Study: Cardinals are Among Top-Voted Franchises That Should be Relocated

Jan 26, 2022
© Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals Nolan Cooney Reserve/Future Contract

Jan 25, 2022
Brian Billick
News

Brian Billick, Howard Balzer Once Killer B's on Radio

Jan 25, 2022