Top Five Highest Cardinals Cap Numbers for 2022

The Arizona Cardinals are paying these players the highest among the roster in 2022.

The Arizona Cardinals are now in full offseason mode, and with free agency quickly approaching in March, the organization will begin to make tough decisions in regards to the roster.

Who stays? Who goes?

With 27 players on Arizona's roster deemed as some sort of free agent (unrestricted/restricted/exclusive-rights free agent), turnover is sure to happen.

The Cardinals will likely need to significantly lower a handful of large cap numbers set to hit when the league year begins March 16.

While those moves are to be determined, let's take a look at the top-five Cardinals with high cap figures for this season.

*All figures are from Over The Cap

Top-Five Highest Cardinals Cap Numbers in 2022

WR DeAndre Hopkins ($25,050,000) Hopkins has the highest figure for Arizona in 2022, with over $25 million set to hit the cap. Worth it? When healthy, absolutely. With under $7 million in guaranteed money and a possible $10.78 million in potential cap savings with a potential restructure, could we see Hopkins rework his deal? 1 / 5

Honorable Mentions