Top Performances by the 4 Cardinals Selected to Pro Bowl

Four Arizona Cardinals were revealed to have made the Pro Bowl for the 2021 season on Wednesday.

Quarterback Kyler Murray made his second Pro Bowl in his first three seasons.

The other three are safety Budda Baker, edge rusher Chandler Jones and running back James Conner. Baker was elected as a starter.

This is Baker's fourth Pro Bowl honor in five seasons. He made it for special teams as a rookie in 2017.

Jones has also made three prior Pro Bowls.

Conner is the lone first-year Cardinal to make it, and he previously reached the 2018 Pro Bowl.

The Cardinals also have nine players that are alternates: tight end Zach Ertz, linebacker Markus Golden, guard Max Garcia, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, center Rodney Hudson, tackle D.J. Humphries, punter Andy Lee, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and kicker Matt Prater.

Kyler Murray

Second in the NFL in completion percentage through 15 weeks (68.9%)

Fourth in the NFL in passer rating (102.3)

Seventh in the NFL in passing yards per game (276.3)

8-3 record in starts this season

20-10 touchdown-interception ratio

Top performance:

In Week 6, the Cardinals were without head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner due to COVID-19. Murray responded with four touchdowns and 229 passing yards against the Cleveland Browns in a 37-14 victory.

He completed 20 of 30 passes and did not turn the ball over.

Notable: Murray earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection and is the first quarterback in franchise history named to the Pro Bowl twice within his first three NFL seasons. He also becomes only the third quarterback in franchise history to receive multiple Pro Bowl nods – Jim Hart (4) and Neil Lomax (2) – and the first to do so in back-to-back seasons since Hart went to four straight (1974-77).

Season highlights:

Budda Baker

Tied for seventh among NFL safeties in interceptions (3)

Fourth on the team in combined tackles (79)

Four passes defensed

Top performance:

In Week 5, Baker intercepted San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance on the opening drive. He also contributed five solo tackles and a pass defensed in a 17-10 victory.

Notable: Baker becomes only the fourth player in Cardinals franchise history to receive at least four Pro Bowl selections in his first five NFL seasons, joining Patrick Peterson (5), Ollie Matson (5) and Ron Wolfley (4).

Season highlights:

Chandler Jones

Tied for 12th in the NFL in sacks (9.5)

Tied for eighth in the league in quarterback hits (22)

Tied for fourth in the NFL in forced fumbles (4)

Tied for 24th in the league in tackles for loss (9)

Top performance:

This was an easy pick.

Jones had five sacks in the season opener against the Tennessee Titans, a dominant performance that had Jones tapping general manager Steve Keim's pockets.

He also forced two fumbles in a 38-13 win.

Notable: Jones' three Pro Bowl selections are tied for the most by a linebacker in franchise history (Dale Meinert 1963-65-67).

Season highlights:

James Conner

Second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns (14)

Third in the NFL in total touchdowns (16)

Eighth in the NFL in first-down runs (48)

19th in the NFL in rushing yards

Top performance:

The Cardinals lost running back Chase Edmonds on their first offensive play in Week 9 at San Francisco. Conner was relied on to be the workhorse back, and he stepped up.

The first-year Cardinal gained a season-high 96 rushing yards to pair with 77 receiving. He finished the day with three touchdowns, two runs and a catch.

Notable: Conner is the fifth Cardinals running back to receive Pro Bowl honors during his first season with the team, joining Ollie Matson (1952), Johnny Roland (1966), Ottis Anderson (1979) and Johnny Johnson (1990).

Season highlights: