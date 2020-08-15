As NFL teams prepare to put the pads on for the first time next week, daily testing for the COVID-19 virus, among other protocols, will continue through Sept. 5, as announced earlier this week by the league.

This week, all 32 teams have held OTA-like practices with players in helmets and some wearing masks. Friday was another quiet day as just one player was placed on reserve/COVID-19, Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris. There have been eight players placed on the list in the last eight days and 35 activated.

Two were done so as of the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline Friday. There were reports that Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was on the field at practice, but with that specific deadline 1:00 p.m. PT, he didn’t make the transaction report.

The two players who officially returned to the active roster were Lions safety Jalen Elliott and Rams rookie linebacker Terrell Lewis. Both those teams now have no players on the COVID-19 list. The Saints now have one, so there are currently 22 teams with no players currently on reserve.

The number remains at five for the teams that have had no one on the list during camp: the Cardinals, Chargers, Panthers, Patriots and Texans.

For Arizona safety Budda Baker, the protocols have become “second nature” after being in camp for 18 days.

“We get tested daily, wear masks daily," he said. "We have our little chip things that monitor how close we are to players. So, it's definitely second nature. And it's going to be very important for us to keep staying in quarantine, don't really go out and do all that type of stuff. Because all it takes is a few outbreaks and maybe a season might not be happening.

“We definitely want the season to happen. I definitely want a season to happen and you're going to have to make sacrifices for this year. So, it's just something that guys are going to have to do and I hope guys can do because I believe I'm going to do it to the best of my ability, for sure."

Since the start of camps, 109 players were placed on reserve/COVID with 87 activated, seven of whom were waived. Of the 22 still out, 15 have missed at least 12 days for a total of 244 (16.3 average). Eight players have missed anywhere between 17 and 19 days.

The Packers still have five players on reserve and they have missed a total of 78 days.

48 players have been placed on active/PUP with 17 passing a physical, two waived and one placed on reserve/PUP.

31 players were placed on active/NFI, 14 passed physicals and one was waived.

Nine were placed on active/non-football illness with seven passing physicals, one of whom was then waived and one, Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert, opted out.

Here is a team-by-team look through Friday based on what has been reported officially to the league office:

Arizona: 1 opt-out, 2 illnesses (both passed physicals)

Atlanta: 7 COVID-19 (5 activated); 1 illness (passed physical)

Baltimore: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Buffalo: 2 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Carolina: 2 opt-outs, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

Chicago: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated)

Cincinnati: 2 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (1 activated), 3 PUP (2 passed physicals), 4 NFI (2 passed physicals)

Cleveland: 5 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 3 PUP (all activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Dallas: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

Denver: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Detroit: 3 opt-outs, 8 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Green Bay: 1 opt-out, 5 COVID-19, 2 PUP, 2 NFI

Houston: 1 opt-out, 2 PUP (1 activated)

Indianapolis: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 then waived), 3 PUP (1 waived), 2 NFI (1 passed physical)

Jacksonville: 3 opt-outs, 12 COVID-19 (9 activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI (passed physical), 1 NFIllness

Kansas City: 3 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated, then waived), 2 PUP, 1 NFI

Las Vegas: 3 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (1 activated), 1 PUP, 1 illness (passed physical, then waived)

L.A. Chargers: 1 NFI, 1 illness (passed physical)

L.A. Rams: 1 opt-out, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 1 NFI

Miami: 2 opt-outs, 14 COVID-19 (1 on twice, 13 activated/1 waived), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Minnesota: 1 opt-out, 9 COVID-19 (all activated, 2 subsequently waived, one with non-football illness), 1 PUP, 2 NFI (passed physicals)

New England: 8 opt-outs, 4 PUP (1 passed physical)

New Orleans: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (2 activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

N.Y. Giants: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 NFI (both passed physicals), 1 illness (passed physical)

N.Y. Jets: 3 opt-outs, 4 COVID-19 (1 activated), 3 PUP, 1 NFI

Philadelphia: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 2 PUP

Pittsburgh: 4 COVID-19 (all activated, 1 then waived)

San Francisco: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 on NFI), 5 PUP (2 passed physicals), 3 NFI

Seattle: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP, 3 NFI

Tampa Bay: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP

Tennessee: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (1 activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

Washington: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical), 1 NFI