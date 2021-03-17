3-Time Pro Bowl Center Rodney Hudson Traded to Arizona Cardinals

Hours after reportedly signing former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green to a one-year contract, the Arizona Cardinals added three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The team confirmed the deal in a press release.

According to multiple reports, Arizona will send a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to Las Vegas for Hudson and a seventh-round selection.

Hudson, who will turn 32 before the 2021 season, has started all 16 games in five of the last seven seasons for the Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. He has missed one game in the last five years.

Per Pro Football Focus, Hudson has played 3,445 pass-blocking snaps since 2015 and has allowed just three sacks in that span with a pressure rate of 1.2 percent. He allowed just one sack last year.

Hudson has also stayed disciplined in recent seasons when it comes to penalties, an area where the Cardinals need to improve significantly.

The Cardinals led the league in flags last season, and starting center Mason Cole was responsible for four false starts, twice as many as any other center in the league. Hudson committed no flags last year, and has only been penalized four times in the last three seasons.

Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler said earlier this offseason that Arizona's center play last year had "ups and downs." He opened up about the possibility of adding someone new to the mix.

"We'll always try to look to make sure that we've got the best five out there," Kugler said. "If that means bringing in somebody, that's not out of the possibility."

Hudson is set to make a base salary of $9.55 million in 2021 and $10.5 million in 2022, with workout bonuses of $350,000 each season, with the totals of $9.9 and $10.85 million counting against the salary cap. Due to the lower salary cap this year, he could be a serious candidate for contract restructuring to spread the cap hit over potential voidable seasons beyond 2022.

As one example, the Cardinals could take $8 million of more of his base salary and convert it to a signing bonus. With two voidable years, the bonus would count $2 million each year, which would save $6 million in cap space this season.

The Cardinals also re-signed starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum on Tuesday. With the Hudson addition, the offensive line is shaping into form.