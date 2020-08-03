When Arizona Cardinals rookies reported prior to veterans that arrived July 28, it was the first step in the team's return to what is to be considered the "new normal." Although standard operating procedures are changing, football relatively stays the same, as does the nuances of training camp.

Now that veterans have also reported, the Cardinals took the opportunity to go through a specialty shoot to get footage of players for hype videos, jumbotron promos, among other things. You can see view around two minutes of what was filmed in the accompanying video above.

Among those making their debut in their new uniforms were wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, linebackers Devon Kennard and Isaiah Simmons, defensive lineman Leki Fotu and running back Eno Benjamin. A majority of the promotional footage revolves around Cardinals players and head coach Kliff Kingsbury advocating for fans to continue to wear masks and take preemptive action in trying to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"It felt good, it felt real good," Hopkins told reporters Monday. "It gave me chills, to be honest. To be a part of a great organization, put on that Cardinal red, white, black, it looked good on me, if I do say so myself."

In an offseason completely thrown astray by the aftermath of social distancing efforts and the inability to properly train, the total number of players that have been listed at some point as unavailable for their teams is 196, including those that opted out of their contracts. The New England Patriots lead the league in that category with eight, while the next closest franchise is the Dallas Cowboys with three.

Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert and tight end Maxx Williams failed their physicals for undisclosed reasons Sunday and both were placed on the active/non-football illness list as a result. Players placed on active/physically unable to perform, non-football injury or non-football illness can pass their physicals at any time, but are not permitted to practice until that happens.

Starting Monday teams are permitted to begin the strength and conditioning phase of training camp, which lasts through Aug. 10. Walk-throughs on the field are also allowed.