Training Camp Report: Cardinals Finish 'Productive' Camp with No Major Injuries

The Cardinals have one more preseason game before the sole focus turns to Week 1.

The Cardinals broke training camp on Thursday morning.

"Looking forward to my bed definitely," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after practice. "It's a good setup here. You can't beat inside on grass, the nice hotel right across the street. I think it was good, productive. Got to see a lot."

While Arizona had key players in and out of practice due to minor injuries and COVID-19 protocols, the team avoided a devastating blow during camp. Kingsbury pointed out that many of the players who did miss some time were veterans who already have plenty of experience.

The Cardinals have one more preseason game on Saturday at the New Orleans Saints before they return to their Tempe practice facility next week in preparation for Week 1.

Final Camp Notes

No Kyler Murray on Saturday

Kingsbury mentioned that the Cardinals will keep Saturday's game conservative. Quarterback Kyler Murray will not play after he was in for three series last week.

"He's ready to go," Kingsbury said.

Who exactly will play across each position is something the Cardinals coaches will finalize Friday morning.

Rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore will not suit up. He missed Thursday's practice with an undisclosed "minor" injury.

Robert Alford Update

Alford missed his second day of practice Thursday and Kingsbury provided clarity afterward.

"He's in the (COVID-19) protocol," Kingsbury said. "He was vaccinated, so hoping it'll be a five-day. Still has to test out of it."

Vaccinated players that test positive can return following two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Kingsbury expects to get left guard Justin Pugh and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips back from reserve/COVID-19 as early as Monday.

Practice Absences

Aside from Moore, Alford, Phillips and Pugh, the Cardinals still had a couple of starters out.

Running back Chase Edmonds is dealing with a minor issue and missed the final day of camp. Edge rusher Chandler Jones remained out despite Kingsbury previously saying he could have returned this week.

Preseason standout receiver Greg Dortch missed his second day with a minor leg issue and safety Budda Baker was in attendance but as a non-participant without a helmet or cleats during the portion of practice open top the media.

Cardinals closing in on 53-man roster

NFL teams will cut their rosters to 53 players Tuesday. Kingsbury said the team has a "pretty good idea" as to who the Cardinals will select.

But, he mentioned there are still some players pushing each other. The front office and coaching staff will take into account what happens Saturday, at practice early next week and what they see during game prep for Week 1 at Tennessee.

Tight ends

Kingsbury gave a clue about the tight-end position group by saying he does not believe three tight ends are too many.

"That's an interesting group," Kingsbury said. "Bringing in Demetrius (Harris) I thought was a big boost. Darrell (Daniels), we know what he can do. Maxx (Williams) has played at high levels. And I think Ross (Travis) has made plays when he's had an opportunity. So Saturday will be another big opportunity."

Rookies

Last year, training camp was the first time the Cardinals rookies got to work with their coaches and teammates in person.

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

"I couldn't imagine not having rookie OTAs and mandatory OTAs (minicamp) before this like they did last year," rookie linebacker Zaven Collins said Thursday. "That'd be very, very hard as a rookie because there's just so much knowledge, so much information."

Kingsbury said that he believes those extra reps paid dividends for the 2021 class.

"I thought Rondale, Zaven, Marco (Wilson), Victor (Dimukeje) got a bunch of snaps, really got better each day and gave themselves a chance to compete with the top guys."

Saturday

The Cardinals take on the Saints in New Orleans at 5 PM Arizona time.