Training Camp Report: Four Cardinals Return; Andy Isabella Update

There was more player shuffling during the Cardinals training camp session on Monday. Four players returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list to replace four others who were cut before the team hit the field.

Who's back?

Running back James Conner, tight end Darrell Daniels, defensive tackle Leki Fotu and safety Charles Washington each returned after spending five days on reserve/COVID-19. The four were out as high-risk close contacts, which exposed their unvaccinated status.

"It was tough for those guys to sit out those days, but they were virtually still involved," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. "I'm sure they had to knock some rust off today, but I thought they looked fine."

Andy Isabella update

The third-year wide receiver is the sole Cardinal still on reserve/COVID-19. It's Isabella's second stint this offseason.

Kingsbury admitted that it is fair to say Isabella will miss 10 days from last Wednesday, when he was placed on reserve/COVID-19. That means he will be out for Friday's preseason game.

Isabella is in a wide receiver room that added A.J. Green in free agency and Rondale Moore in the second round of the draft. Isabella is fighting for a role, but him missing out on these reps could be detrimental.

Four cuts

NFL teams need to cut their rosters to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon, and the Cardinals let four players go Monday.

Arizona released wide receiver Aleva Hifo, nose tackle Darius Kilgo, running back Ito Smith and wide receiver JoJo Ward.

Kilgo, Smith and Ward all played during the Cardinals preseason opener.

Smith ran the ball twice for six yards. Jonathan Ward missed a second day of practice after hurting his ankle Friday, so the Cardinals had four running backs at practice with Conner returning.

JoJo Ward made three catches during the game, and Kilgo had a tackle. Ward took punt-return reps during Sunday's open practice alongside rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore and the recently acquired Greg Dortch, which narrows the competition at that spot.

The Cardinals have 85 players on the active roster with Isabella on reserve/COVID-19 and tight end Bernhard Seikovits warranting the international program exemption.

Who was out?

Many players who have been out remained as such Monday. Defensive linemen J.J. Watt, Jordan Phillips and Rashard Lawrence, guards Brian Winters and Justin Murray, Ward, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, cornerback Darqueze Dennard and safety Banjo missed time once again.

Banjo injured his hamstring Friday, and he tweeted this out Sunday night:

Not on the practice Monday after working the day before were linebackers Markus Golden and Terrance Smith and defensive lineman David Parry. Kingsbury said Golden's injury, like many others, is "something minor."

Kingsbury said he does not expect a lot of players to return to the field this week.

Starters playing?

The Cardinals played several starters during Friday's preseason opener while allowing many others to sit. Quarterback Kyler Murray did not suit up.

"Everybody's probably treating it differently," Kingsbury said of preseason strategy. "We know we have a great opponent coming in, and it'll be a great test against some of their really good players. So, we're hopeful that we can improve and take one step forward. But I think each team probably has a different philosophy on it."

He also said that who the Kansas City Chiefs decide to start Friday will have no impact on Arizona's plan.