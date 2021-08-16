Training Camp Report: J.J. Watt's Status and A.J. Green Returns to the Field

DeAndre Hopkins was among several Cardinals starters out for Sunday's open practice.

There was Sunday football at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals returned to an open practice following Friday night's preseason victory in front of fans.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed the media prior to practice and gave several injury updates.

J.J. Watt's status

Arizona's marquee defensive addition has been on the active/physically unable to perform list since July 28. He missed Arizona's first preseason game as he deals with a hamstring issue. Kingsbury is in no rush to have him back in pads.

"A guy like that who has played as many snaps and how professional he is, we know what he can do," Kingsbury said. "Whether he takes a snap in practice or preseason games, I mean, we will get him to Week 1, allow him to practice that week if that's what it takes and go from there."

Watt was on the sideline in workout clothes during practice.

Injury updates from Friday

Two Cardinals exited Friday's game with injuries: safety Chris Banjo and running back Jonathan Ward. Banjo suffered a hamstring injury while Ward dealt with an ankle.

Neither were present at practice Sunday. Kingsbury said that Ward is day-to-day. He left Banjo's status vague, saying that the veteran safety would not practice Sunday.

Who was there? Who was not?

While the Cardinals lost two players Friday, a couple of others returned to the field Sunday. Wide receivers A.J. Green and Antoine Wesley participated in individual drills after missing time last week. Defensive tackle Zach Allen also returned to practice, albeit in limited capacity. Nose tackle Corey Peters also did limited work.

Still, there were notable absences.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins sat out again as he did Friday, although he missed practice consistently in 2020 and still broke the Cardinals single-season receptions record.

Defensive linemen Jordan Phillips and Rashard Lawrence were out, as were guards Justin Murray and Brian Winters and cornerback Darqueze Dennard.

Of course, the Cardinals still on reserve/COVID-19 were out, a group that includes receiver Andy Isabella, running back James Conner, defensive tackle Leki Fotu, safety Charles Washington and tight end Darrell Daniels. The latter four are expected to return to practice either Monday or Tuesday.

Rookies

Arizona's 2021 class started off on the right foot Friday night. Cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Tay Gowan deflected four passes combined and Wilson nearly had an interception.

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

Third-year corner Byron Murphy Jr. spoke to the media after practice and discussed what he saw from the two debuts.

"As the game went on, I think they played really well," Murphy said. "I think their eye discipline was good and they made plays, so for young guys to come in and step up like that, it's a blessing. It's a great thing for our room."

Wilson made a huge play during practice when he stripped fellow rookie receiver Rondale Moore. Wilson said Moore is very difficult to guard due to his size and how shifty he is.

Moore also had an impressive day, including during punt returns when he received a kick while holding four footballs.

The Cardinals will return to practice Monday ahead of Friday night's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.